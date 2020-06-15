Asuka Vs Nia Jax: Asuka Retains Her Title At Backlash, Could Start A Feud With Flair Next

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka defeated Nia Jax at Backlash to retain her title. The match between the two was a smidge below average as it didn’t have any memorable moments for the highlight reel. Reports claim that though Asuka delivered a good performance, she was not able to save the match as Nia Jax made several in-ring errors. Criticising Nia Jax on Twitter, a Twitter user wrote, “Asuka is one of the best wrestlers on the roster and this match didn't allow her to show it because Jax just has not improved at the rate you would hope.” “Fire Nia Jax. She is a liability to the business,” wrote another as the criticism poured in from all quarters after the Backlash 2020 results.

There is speculation that in the wake of the Backlash 2020 highlights, WWE will not continue the Asuka vs Nia Jax feud after their Backlash bout was criticised by fans and critics alike. However, WWE could give the right build-up to the Asuka vs Nia Jax feud and deliver an incredible match in the future. Despite this, the WWE Universe wants Asuka to start a feud with Charlotte Flair. Some fans believe that the Asuka vs Charlotte Flair feud could start in the upcoming episodes and will go on till WWE SummerSlam 2020.

Asuka vs Nia Jax, Backlash 2020 results: WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka defeats Nia Jax

As soon as the bell rang, Asuka locked Nia Jax in the octopus submission hold, but Jax broke free and took the champion down with a clothesline. Nia Jax started punishing Asuka as she tossed the champion around with ease. She then picked up Asuka and delivered an awkward-looking Jackhammer.

Jax then asked, "Where's Kairi?" leading Asuka to fire back up and throw a series of strikes at the challenger before Jax caught one and used it to launch a powerbomb. There were a lot of sloppy moments throughout the match before Asuka took control and delivered a missile dropkick for a near-fall. She then sent Jax into the ring post before fighting her outside the ring. The referee counted out both women, allowing Asuka to retain the WWE RAW Women’s Championship belt in what was a rather abrupt at Backlash.

