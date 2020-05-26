Becky Lynch Claims Passing The WWE RAW Women’s Championship To Asuka Meant A Lot To Her

A couple of weeks ago, Becky Lynch announced the news of her pregnancy and crowned 2020 Women's Money in the Bank winner Asuka the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. In the process, she ended her 375-day-long reign as the champion. Recently, Becky Lynch talked to Sports Illustrated where she revealed why passing the title on to Asuka meant so much to her.

Becky Lynch claims Asuka deserves to be champion

Becky Lynch claimed that Asuka deserves to be the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. She added that many people don’t know that Asuka is a single mother. Becky Lynch said that Asuka has “proven that you can do it all. You can be a b**** and go off and have a family, you can come in and still kick more ass, have a YouTube show, and be entertaining as all hell.” Becky Lynch stated that it meant a lot to her to pass the championship to an ‘inspiring’ woman.

Becky Lynch then hailed Asuka as one of the best performers in WWE. Becky Lynch continued by saying that she has had some of her favourite matches with "The Empress of Tomorrow". Becky Lynch said Asuka is not selfish as she’s ready to help almost everyone backstage. During the interview, Becky Lynch also thanked the WWE Universe for their support.

I wanted to put my heart out there and let people know how much they’ve meant to me. I hope I expressed that none of this would have been possible without the fans, the people who lifted me up.

Becky Lynch announces pregnancy, crowns Asuka the WWE RAW Women’s Champion

Becky Lynch appeared on the May 11 episode of WWE RAW and thanked the WWE Universe for their support and revealed that she will be taking a break from wrestling. When Asuka came in, Becky Lynch said that she’s very happy that Asuka won the briefcase at the Money in the Bank PPV. She claimed she was happy because The Empress of Tomorrow deserves what’s in it.

The Man said that the Asuka didn’t win a title match contract at MITB; she won the WWE RAW Women’s Championship belt itself. Becky Lynch opened up the briefcase which had her title belt in it. "I can't fight anymore, but you can. You are the champion," said Becky Lynch. The Man then made her pregnancy public by saying, "You go be a champion because I'm going to go be a mother."

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

