Nia Jax trolled by fans for severely injuring Kairi Sane on WWE RAW

On this week’s WWE RAW, Nia Jax battled Kairi Sane in a singles match. The match provided a good build-up to the upcoming Asuka vs Nia Jaz WWE Backlash match. Kairi Sane displayed a great performance throughout the match until Nia Jax threw her onto the ringside steel steps. While fans saw Kairi Sane fall to the ground and grab her head, WWE cut to the crowd as Sane quickly rolled back in the ring where Nia Jax hit a legdrop and won the match.

However, what really happened was Kairi Sane busted open her head after she was thrown on the steel steps. This forced WWE official to stop the match and attend to Kairi Sane. Later, Kairi Sane took to Twitter and posted some pictures of her gruesome head wound. Many fans reacted to Kairi Sane’s tweet and asked the Japanese superstar to stay strong. Some fans slammed Nia Jax and accused her of throwing out Kairi Sane in a wrong way.

This woman is a god damn menace. There has to come a time where someone in that company realizes that it’s not just “accidents”, it’s recklessness.



Who hasn’t she hurt at this point?#WWERAWpic.twitter.com/IPxTER1fg5 — Dick Van Klondike (@DickVanKlondike) June 2, 2020

For anybody who might have missed it, this is the head injury to Kairi Sane caused by Nia Jax, who botched an irish whip into the steel steps. I’ll say that Nia Jax is a very unsafe worker. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eNOMclJygA — big gang (@chrisward4567) June 2, 2020

This is really hard to see. Kairi is such an innocent and caring person, and to see her get hurt by such a careless individual pisses me off.



Jax needs some type of training or something, because she just keeps making mistake after mistake. 😡 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JWFiOwTFOc — CONNER🇨🇦 (@vancityconner) June 2, 2020

You are strong. I have lost to you many times. I am small and you may think I’m weak.

However, you can never beat my heart. I will get back up again. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/leXMwuiifO — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) June 2, 2020

This is what Nia Jax did to Kairi Sane, no amount of editing can hide this. The woman should not be in a wrestling ring. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/oDP2vbvRom — Zande (@KingZairois) June 2, 2020

Anonymous WWE superstar accuses Nia Jax

While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio after WWE RAW, Dave Meltzer stated that Nia Jax received no heat backstage after the match. “Everyone I have talked to have said that no one is blaming Nia Jax,” said Dave Meltzer. However, while talking on the recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio (via whatculture), Meltzer's colleague Bryan Alvarez stated that he received a text from a WWE wrestler, who was watching the Nia Jax vs Kairi Sane match from the crowd. The wrestler who requested his/her name to be omitted told Alvarez that the incident was "1000% Nia's fault." The anonymous wrestler also called Nia Jax "dangerous" and added that " she will cripple or kill somebody."

WWE RAW Results: Nia Jax defeats Kairi Sane via pinfall

As soon as the bell rang, Nia Jax took the fight to Kairi Sane. However, the Japanese superstar took control, by trapping the powerhouse in a sleeper hold and delivering a tornado DDT. Jax soon recovered and turned the tides by slamming Sane’s head into the ring apron twice. She then took Kairi Sane down and threw her head first into the steel steps, severely injuring her. Jax then took Sane to the apron and hit her with a leg drop to win the match. WWE RAW women's champion Asuka ran out after the match to prevent any further damage.

