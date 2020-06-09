Charlotte Flair Defeats WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka With Nia Jax Lending A Helping Hand

After losing her WWE NXT title to Io Shirai at the recently concluded NXT TakeOver PPV, Charlotte Flair appeared on WWE RAW to face WWE RAW Women’s Champion, Asuka. However, before their main-event match, the two teamed up to defeat The IIconics and Bayley & Sasha Banks in a Triple-Threat Tag Team match. After the match, Charlotte Flair attacked Asuka before posing with the RAW Women's Championship and announcing, "You still haven't beat me." The two went on to face each other later on the show where Asuka ended up losing.

Asuka has defeated nearly everyone on the women’s roster including Becky Lynch, Bayley and others. Many fans believe that Asuka will defeat Nia Jax at WWE Backlash and retain her title. She could then go on to start a storyline with Charlotte Flair, who she has faced multiple times but never defeated. There is speculation that the Charlotte Flair vs Asuka feud could go on for months before ending at WWE SummerSlam this year.

WWE RAW results: Charlotte Flair defeats Asuka (c) via pinfall in a non-title match

As soon as the bell rang, Charlotte Flair jumped on the WWE RAW Women’s Champion and began attacking her. Charlotte Flair and Asuka put on a great in-ring performance and having Bayley and Banks do the commentary added a fun element to an already entertaining match. After getting hit by some brutal attacks, Asuka started targetting Charlotte Flair's legs. After Asuka took control, The IIconics entered the ring and attacked Banks and Bayley from behind. The attack led both teams to be barred from ringside.

Charlotte Flair tried to deliver a spear, but 'The Empress of Tomorrow' countered with a knee as 'The Queen' was in the air. Charlotte Flair delivered another spear and connected this time, taking down Asuka in the process. Nia Jax then entered the ring and distracted Asuka. The Champion took out Nia Jax but got hit by The Queen’s big boot. Charlotte Flair pinned Asuka and won the match. After the match, it was revealed that Bayley & Sasha Banks will defend their Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics in a Triple-Threat match at WWE Backlash.

