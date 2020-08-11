WWE RAW Results & Highlights: Randy Orton Attacks Ric Flair; Asuka Defeats Bayley

On this week’s WWE RAW, fans saw Asuka defeat SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match to earn a chance to face Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s title at SummerSlam 2020. Randy Orton also made an appearance as he defeated Kevin Owens in a singles match before attacking his Evolution teammate Ric Flair. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like Seth Rollins vs Humberto Carillo, Angelo Dawkins vs Andrade, and others. Several major WWE superstars like Murphy, Dominick Mysterio, Sasha Banks, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre also made an appearance on Monday Night RAW.

WWE RAW results: Major matches/segments that went down this week

WWE RAW results: Asuka defeats Bayley to earn a chance to face Sasha Banks

A soon as the bell rang, Asuka took the fight to Bayley, but the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion fought back. The two superstars went back and forth before a distraction by Sasha Banks helped Bayley take control of the match. The Role Model punished Asuka for a couple of minutes before delivering a sunset bomb for a near fall. She then started talking trash to Asuka and even mocked Asuka's former partner Kairi Sane. As she was about to pick up the win, The Empress of Tomorrow performed a roll-up and locked Bayley in the Asuka Lock to take a submissive victory.

WWE RAW results: Randy Orton defeats Kevin Owens before attacking Ric Flair

Randy Orton dominated most of the match after throwing Kevin Owens through the announce table. Owens tried to fight back, but an ‘RKO outta nowhere’ sealed KO’s fate and The Viper emerged victorious. After the match, Randy Orton signalled to Ric Flair to step inside the ring where he called the Hall of Famer a ‘liability’. He slammed Ric Flair for a couple of minutes before The Nature Boy interrupted by saying that he respects Randy Orton. He claimed that he loves Orton and wants to see Orton break his championship record. The two hugged, but Orton followed through by catching his mentor with a low blow. The Viper then delivered a punt to The Nature Boy and whispered a final farewell to his friend. Drew McIntyre ran towards the ring with officials and the medical team to check on Flair.

WWE RAW results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Seth Rollins and Dominic Mysterio sign their SummerSlam contracts (WWE RAW Grades: B)

Seth Rollins defeats Humberto Carillo via pinfall (WWE RAW Grades: B)

Angelo Dawkins defeats Andrade via pinfall (WWE RAW Grades: C+)

Bianca Belair defeats Zelina Vega via pinfall (WWE RAW Grades: C+)

Shelton Benjamin defeats Apollo Crews (c) in a non-title match (WWE RAW Grades: C-)

Viking Raiders, Ricochet & Cedric Alexander defeat Akira Tozawa & The Ninjas via pinfall (WWE RAW Grades: D)

R-Truth defeats Akira Tozawa (c) to become the new 24/7 Champion (WWE RAW Grades: F)

Peyton Royce defeats Liv Morgan via pinfall (WWE RAW Grades: C+)

Asuka defeats Bayley (c) via pinfall in a non-title match (WWE RAW Grades: A)

Shane McMahon brings back RAW Underground

Shayna Baszler defeats Three enhancement talents (WWE RAW Grades: D+)

Randy Orton defeats Kevin Owens (WWE RAW Grades: A)

Randy Orton slams Ric Flair before attacking him (WWE RAW Grades: A)

