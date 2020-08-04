WWE RAW Results, Highlights: Shane McMahon Returns, Rollins Vs Dominik At SummerSlam

WWE looks set to bring back the 'Attitude Era' after it introduced RAW Underground during the latest episode of WWE RAW. Underground will be an edgier product compared to the current one, where matches will take place in a darkened ring that will have no ropes or mats to protect the superstars. Apart from the interesting announcement, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton came face-to-face before their SummerSlam match and Apollo Crews defended his US title against MVP. Here's a recap of the episode and the major segments that went down this week:

WWE RAW results

Apollo Crews vs MVP for the US Championship

Crews and MVP were set to face each other at Extreme Rules. However, the match was ruled out after the champ picked up an injury, and what we got a self-proclaimed new champion in MVP. With two belts up for grabs, Apollo Crews got the better of the WWE veteran in a fast-paced match. Crews hit MVP with a toss powerbomb to pick up the win. Bobby Lashley tried to attack the champ after the match, but Crews walked off unscathed. MVP then demanded a rematch for the title at SummerSlam.

Riott Squad vs. The IIconics

Back on the same page, Riott Squad picked up a huge win over The IIconics after the latter interrupted their appearance on The Kevin Owens Show. A back-and-forth match between the two ended after Liv Morgan took Billie Kay down with a sudden pin for the three count. WWE might finally ready to push the Riott Squad to the top of the Women's tag-team division.

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton come face-to-face

Arguably, the biggest threat to Drew McIntyre's championship reign, Randy Orton finally came face-to-face with the WWE champ for an epic segment. McIntyre provided a highlight reel of Orton's WWE career - from his time with Evolution to his time as a 'Legend killer'. The champ insisted that unlike Orton, who was quite privileged in WWE, he had to fight his way to the top of the food chain. McIntyre said Randy was everything that was wrong with WWE and that even though The Viper received help from The Undertaker early on in his career, Orton had done nothing for anyone in the current roster.

Finally, the champ vowed to end Orton's current persona of 'dropping people with RKOs and punt-kicking in the skull' at SummerSlam. McIntyre apparently will be bringing the receipts of Orton's previous opponents to the match.

Shane McMahon launches RAW Underground

The talking point of the episode was Shane O'Mac introducing RAW Underground. No entrance music, no artificial lighting, just wrestlers in a dingy warehouse, fighting to come out on top. NXT star Babatunde debuted in RAW Underground as DABBA-KATO, romping his way through two developmental talents. After RAW went off-air, RAW Underground saw the debut of Dolph Ziggler before MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin arrived and dismantled a host of other wrestlers. MVP called his faction "The Hurt Business," as the episode concluded.

WWE RAW: Other segments

Elsewhere, Seth Rollins continued his feud with the Mysterio family, this time confirming a match at SummerSlam against Mysterio Jr - Dominick. Nia Jax was handed an indefinite suspension for assaulting backstage producer Pat Buck while Akira Tozawa became the new 24/7 champion.

WWE RAW results: Match card

Apollo Crews beat MVP to retain the US Championship

Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan) beat The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)

Akira Tozawa beat Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth in a triple threat match to win the 24/7 title

Shayna Baszler vs RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks ended in a no contest

Angel Garza beat Angelo Dawkins

Montez Ford vs Andrade ended in a no contest

(Image Credits: WWE Instagram Handle)