WWE RAW Results, Highlights: Randy Orton Defeats Keith Lee; Asuka Retains Women's Title

This week’s WWE RAW marked the debut of former WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee to the main roster and his first opponent was none other than 'The Legend Killer' Randy Orton in a singles match. New WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka also made an appearance as she defeated Sasha Banks to retain her title. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like Shayna Baszler vs Bayley, Apollo Crews vs Bobby Lashley, Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins & Murphy and others. Several major WWE superstars like Dolph Ziggler, Lana, Montez Ford and Nia Jax also made an appearance on Monday Night RAW.
Also Read l WWE RAW results & WWE RAW highlights: Mysterio returns, Orton attacks Michaels: WWE News
After Randy Orton attacked WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the opening part of the show, Keith Lee confronted him and challenged him to a match. Randy Orton accepted the challenge and the two faced each other later on the show. As soon as the bell rang, Keith Lee unleashed his aggression on The Viper and even sent him to the floor by delivering an overhead suplex. However, the WWE veteran escaped from Lee’s grasp and sent him with a shoulder-first into the ring post.
Randy Orton slowed Lee down with some ground moves and set up for the RKO, but Drew McIntyre arrived and pulled Orton out of the ring. As the champion was about to attack Orton, The Viper ducked and ran off. However, after Drew McIntyre turned to check on Lee, Randy Orton attacked him from behind and delivered a punt.
"He's going to be OK, but @RandyOrton ... I can't say the same for him."@RealKeithLee has retaliation on his mind. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ozMXUKr39h— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 25, 2020
Also Read l WWE RAW results & WWE RAW highlights: Orton attacks Flair; Asuka defeats Bayley: WWE News
Sasha Banks made her way to the ring and demanded a rematch from Asuka. The WWE RAW Women’s Champion agreed and the two faced each other in a lumberjack match which was stipulated by The Boss. After the bell rang, Banks unloaded on Asuka, but The Empress of Tomorrow caught her with a superkick and a jumping DDT for two. After throwing each other outside and getting thrown in, the challenger delivered a frog splash, but Asuka still kicked out. Bayley tried to give banks the steel chair, but Shayna Baszler stopped her. As Banks was distracted, Asuka trapped her in the Asuka Lock to win the match.
Oh, hey, NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion! @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/2Ek6EaQT9R— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020
Also Read l WWE RAW results, WWE RAW highlights: Shane McMahon returns, Rollins vs Dominik at SummerSlam
Also Read l WWE RAW results, WWE RAW highlights: Randy Orton attacks Drew McIntyre; Sasha Banks defeats Asuka