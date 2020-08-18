WWE RAW Results & Highlights: Rey Mysterio Returns, Randy Orton Attacks Shawn Michaels

This week’s WWE RAW marked the return of Rey Mysterio as the Master of the 619 teamed up with his son Dominik to take down Seth Rollins and Murphy. Randy Orton also made an appearance as he viciously attacked his former friend Shawn Michaels before taking down WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with an RKO. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like Shayna Baszler & Asuka vs Bayley & Sasha Banks, Apollo Crews vs Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, MVP & Shelton Benjamin vs Apollo Crews, Ricochet & Mustafa Ali, and others. Several major WWE superstars like Dolph Ziggler, Shane McMahon and Nia Jax also made an appearance on Monday Night RAW.

Also Read l WWE RAW results & WWE RAW highlights: Randy Orton attacks Ric Flair; Asuka defeats Bayley

WWE RAW results: Major matches/segments that went down this week

WWE RAW results: Rey Mysterio returns, helps Dominik attack Seth Rollins and Murphy

Rey Mysterio appeared in the ring with his son Dominik and claimed seeing Dominik suffer was worse than what happened to him at Extreme Rules. He stated that he may not have been there last week to protect his son, but he will be at SummerSlam, cheering Dominik at ringside. As Dom started talking trash about Seth Rollins, The Monday Night Messiah appeared on the big screen and accused Rey Mysterio of putting his son in danger. Seth Rollins and Murphy then made their way to the ring, but the Mysterios had a plan in place. While Rey Mysterio distracted the heels, Dominik attacked them from behind with kendo sticks. The two punished the heels for a couple of minutes before Murphy saved Rollins.

Also Read l WWE RAW results, WWE RAW highlights: Shane McMahon returns, Rollins vs Dominik at SummerSlam

WWE RAW results: Randy Orton punts Shawn Michaels before taking out Drew McIntyre

WWE legend Shawn Michaels made his way to the ring to talk about what happened between Randy Orton and Ric Flair last week. HBK said that Randy Orton doesn't appreciate what Ric Flair did for him in the past. Shawn Michaels then claimed that at SummerSlam, Randy Orton will be “taken out” by a claymore which he will not see coming. However, as the Hall of Famer tried to leave the ring, The Viper hit him with an RKO and immediately followed that up with a Punt Kick. Drew McIntyre chased Randy Orton down the ring, but after he turned his back on The Viper, he also got hit by an RKO.

Also Read l WWE RAW results, WWE RAW highlights: Randy Orton attacks Drew McIntyre; Sasha Banks defeats Asuka

WWE RAW results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Retribution attacks WWE's production truck, interrupts Drew McIntyre's promo

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins come face to face (WWE RAW Grades: D overall)

Apollo Crews defeats Shelton Benjamin via pinfall (WWE RAW Grades: B-)

24/7 Championship: Shelton Benjamin defeats R-Truth (c) via pinfall (WWE RAW Grades: D)

Angel Garza defeats Ivar via pinfall (WWE RAW Grades: C)

Natalya defeats Mickie James via count-out (WWE RAW Grades: D)

Shayna Baszler & Asuka defeat Bayley & Sasha Banks in a non-title match (WWE RAW Grades: B+)

Peyton Royce defeats Ruby Riott via pinfall (WWE RAW Grades: C-)

Dolph Ziggler defeats Erik on RAW Underground (WWE RAW Grades: C)

Rey Mysterio returns, helps Dominik attack Seth Rollins and Murphy (WWE RAW Grades: B)

Bobby Lashley, MVP & Shelton Benjamin defeat Apollo Crews, Ricochet & Mustafa Ali in an elimination match (WWE RAW Grades: B)

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler almost exchange hands on RAW Underground (WWE RAW Grades: B-)

Montez Ford defeats Andrade via pinfall (WWE RAW Grades: B)

Randy Orton punts Shawn Michaels before taking out Drew McIntyre with an RKO (WWE RAW Grades: B+)

Also Read l WWE RAW Results, WWE RAW Highlights: Orton defeats Big Show; Asuka vs Banks announced

Image credits WWE.com