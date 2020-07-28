WWE RAW Results, Highlights: Randy Orton Attacks Drew McIntyre; Sasha Banks Defeats Asuka

On this week’s WWE RAW, fans saw Sasha Banks defeat Asuka to become the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Randy Orton made an appearance as he challenged WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to a title match at SummerSlam 2020. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like Andrade & Angel Garza vs The Viking Raiders vs Ricochet & Cedric Alexander, Shayna Baszler vs Nia Jax, Bobby Lashley vs Mustafa Ali, and others. Several major WWE superstars like Murphy, Seth Rollins and Dominick Mysterio also made an appearance on this week’s episode.

WWE RAW results: Major matches/segments that went down this week

WWE RAW results: Randy Orton challenges Drew McIntyre to a title match at SummerSlam

Randy Orton opened the show praising WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He claimed that McIntyre earned his respect after he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. However, he then challenged Drew McIntyre to a championship match at SummerSlam, claiming that he wants his ‘title back’. Later on the show, Drew McIntyre accepted Orton’s challenge and revealed that he’s looking forward to facing him.

WWE RAW results: Sasha Banks defeats Auska (c) via count-out to win the WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Asuka started strong but Sasha Banks took over by targetting her injured left leg. The Boss delivered a frog splash, but Asuka got up and started fighting back. Asuka punished Banks for a couple of minutes and even trapped her in the Asuka lock. As Asuka was about to win, a clip appeared on-screen showing Bayley beating up Sane Backstage. Asuka released Banks from her trap and went backstage to save her friend. The referee counted her out and declared Sasha Banks the rightful WWE RAW Women's Champion.

WWE RAW results: Dominick Mysterio confronts Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins called Dominick Mysterio out and asked him to be his student. Dominick replied by attacking Rollins but The Monday Night Messiah received help from Murphy and the two started punishing Dominick. As they were about to shove Dominick’s eye into the steel steps, Aleister Black came in for the save. However, Rollins took him down with the Stomp before ordering Murphy to punish Black. Murphy grabbed Black and attempted to shove his eye into the steps, but Dominick found a kendo stick under the ring and attacked the heels.

WWE RAW results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Randy Orton challenges Drew McIntyre to a title match at SummerSlam

Andrade & Angel Garza defeats The Viking Raiders and Ricochet & Cedric Alexander via pinfall in a No. 1 contenders match

Shayna Baszler vs Nia Jax ended in a double count-out

Dominick Mysterio confronted Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley defeats Mustafa Ali via submission

Sasha Banks defeats Asuka (c) via count-out to win the WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Murphy defeats Humberto Carrillo via pinfall

Drew McIntyre (c) defeats Dolph Ziggler via pinfall in a non-title Extreme Rules match

Drew McIntyre accepts Randy Orton’s SummerSlam challenge

