WWE SummerSlam 2020: 2 Major Championship Matches Announced, Including McIntyre Vs Orton

WWE SummerSlam 2020 is just a few weeks away and the promotion has begun announcing some major matches for the upcoming PPV. On the latest episode of RAW, it was revealed that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Randy Orton, while WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions The Street Profits will face the duo of Andrade & Angel Garza at WWE SummerSlam 2020. As per the recent episode, it could also be said that Seth Rollins could go up against Dominik Mysterio at the PPV since Dominik confronted Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw and attacked The Monday Night Messiah.

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam Schedule: Orton attacks McIntyre, challenges him to a title match at SummerSlam

According to various reports, both Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits will lose their titles at WWE SummerSlam 2020. It is rumoured that Randy Orton could go on to defend his title against Edge in the future while Andrade & Angel Garza will continue their feud with The Street Profits. However, some fans are speculating that Andrade & Angel Garza could start a new feud with Cedric Alexander & Ricochet after winning the WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam Schedule: WWE on FOX teases Cena’s retirement at WWE SummerSlam 2020 PPV

WWE SummerSlam schedule: McIntyre vs Orton announced for WWE SummerSlam 2020

Randy Orton kicked off this week’s WWE RAW by talking about his impressive in-ring resume, accomplishments and accolades. He then revealed that something was missing for his life, and he didn't know what it was until today. Randy Orton claimed that he wants "his WWE Championship” back even if it means going through Drew McIntyre. He officially challenged Drew McIntyre to a title match at SummerSlam, claiming that he has no hard feelings for the champion. Later on the show, Drew McIntyre accepted Orton’s challenge and revealed that he’s looking forward to facing The Viper.

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam 2020 results leaked online and it's bad news for Drew McIntyre: WWE News

WWE SummerSlam schedule: Andrade & Angel Garza vs The Street Profits announced for WWE SummerSlam 2020

Andrade & Angel Garza faced The Viking Raiders and Ricochet & Cedric Alexander in a Triple-Threat match to become the number one contenders for the RAW Tag-Team Championship. The match started with Andrade & Angel Garza attacking their opponents before the bell to get an early advantage. After the commercials, The Viking Raiders and Ricochet & Cedric Alexander fought each other while Andrade & Angel Garza slid out to recover. Later on the show, Andrade & Angel Garza entered the ring and took over the match. They punished Ivar before delivering a Wing Clipper to Cedric Alexander to win the match.

Also Read l WWE News: WWE has massive plans for making Brock Lesnar return at WWE SummerSlam 2020

Image Courtesy: WWE.com