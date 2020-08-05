WWE SummerSlam 2020: 2 More Matches Announced, Including Seth Rollins Vs Dominik

WWE SummerSlam 2020 is just a few weeks away and the promotion has begun in full swing announcing some major matches for the upcoming PPV. On the latest episode of WWE RAW, it was revealed that Seth Rollins will go up against Dominik Mysterio in a singles match while United States Champion Apollo Crews will defend his title against MVP at WWE SummerSlam 2020. The recent episode also dropped a hint that Asuka could go up against Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Championship since the two have been feuding for months, and there is a huge chance that Asuka will defeat Bayley next week to earn a title shot at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

According to various reports, Seth Rollins will defeat Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam 2020 but later get attacked by Rey Mysterio, continuing the Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio feud. Rey Mysterio could then join forces with Dominik and the two could end up taking down Seth Rollins and team together. Apollo Crews, on the other hand, could retain his title as WWE has been giving him major push for the past few months. However, there is speculation that MVP could become the new champion with the help of his partners Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

WWE RAW: US Champion Apollo Crews defeats MVP to retain his title

Before the match could begin, the lights at the Performance Center started flickering and commentator Tom Phillips asked the WWE officials to look into the situation. The officials fixed the lights during the commercial break and after returning, the title match commenced. Apollo Crews delivered a snap suplex before working on MVP’s arm. The challenger escaped and blasted Crews with a straight kick to the face.

MVP kept punishing the champion for a couple of minutes before Apollo Crews recovered and grounded him with a spinebuster. Apollo Crews then delivered a powerbomb to win the match and retain his title. After the match, MVP picked up the mic and claimed that he lost the match because of the flickering lights. He then issued a challenge to Apollo Crews for a rematch at WWE SummerSlam 2020, which the champion duly accepted.

Seth Rollins vs Dominik Mysterio announced for WWE SummerSlam 2020

Dominik Mysterio made his way to the ring on RAW and challenged Seth Rollins to a match at WWE SummerSlam 2020. Seth Rollins then appeared and started slamming Dominik. He turned his attention to the commentary team and warned not to laugh at him. Samoa Joe then stood up and removed his headset. As he was about to enter the ring to attack Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio attacked The Monday Night Messiah from behind. He unloaded on both Rollins and Murphy with a kendo stick before blasting Rollins with a 619. Seth Rollins slid out of the ring and ran out before accepting Dominik Mysterio’s WWE SummerSlam 2020 challenge.

Image Source: WWE.com