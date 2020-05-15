Stone Cold Steve Austin Tells Fan To Shut Up After He Criticised WWE Star For Wearing Mask

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently slammed a person who criticised the WWE Hall of Famer for wearing a custom mask. On Thursday, Stone Cold Steve Austin took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself in a car wearing a ‘University of Alabama football’ themed custom mask. Stone Cold Steve

Austin wrote that he’s “running some errands on the Mean Streets of LA” while wearing a mask made by a friend. However, Stone Cold Steve Austin claimed that the mask is small, and it turns his ears ‘crimson’. The former WWE Champion also joked that the friend who made the mask is a Clemson Tigers fan, so he thinks “she ribbed me on purpose.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin twitter: Stone Cold tells fan to 'shut up'

After Stone Cold Steve Austin posted the video, a fan criticised Austin for wearing the mask, which is now mandatory for all Los Angeles residents when stepping out in the city. The Instagram user told Stone Cold Steve Austin that wearing a mask goes against his reputation. He also asked Austin to be a rebel and ‘strip off the communism’.

“The mask goes against your reputation! Stay strong, be a rebel, and do not conform! Cool mask, but strip off the communism!” wrote a man in the comments section.

Stone Cold Steve Austin then shut the person down in a fitting reply. Stone Cold Steve Austin wrote, ‘shut up dude’. Other fans loved Stone Cold Steve Austin’s response and started supporting the Hall of Famer. At the time of writing, Stone Cold Steve Austin’s reply garnered over 10,000 likes and hundreds of replies.

