Ric Flair Heaps Praise On Triple H, Randy Orton While Talking To Stone Cold Steve Austin

The upcoming episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions is scheduled to release on Sunday, April 12, 2020. The episode will release a day after WWE starts streaming WrestleMania 36 Day 1 and WrestleMania 36 Day 2 on the WWE network. To hype up the upcoming episode, WWE released a small clip where Stone Cold Steve Austin can be seen playing “word association” with upcoming guest and Hall of Famer ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair. During the game, Stone Cold Steve Austin took the name of many superstars and Hall of Famers, and Ric Flair praised every last one of them.
WOOOOO! @RicFlairNatrBoy joins @steveaustinBSR on #BrokenSkullSessions and MORE this week on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/u7a4nwGAKc— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
Also Read l Triple H 25th anniversary in WWE: Triple H and Charlotte Flair react to Io Shirai’s massive win on WWE NXT
Randy Orton: Unbelievable
Triple H: Not only a great worker but a great executive
Ricky Steamboat: The greatest of all-time
Charlotte Flair: The G.O.A.T. for the women’s division
Sting: One of the greatest guys I’ve ever known
Shawn Michaels: The greatest in-ring performer of all-time (Austin agreed)
Also Read l Triple H 25th anniversary in WWE: Triple H appears on WWE NXT
Also Read l Triple H to celebrate his 25th anniversary in WWE on April 24 episode of SmackDown
This is not the first time Ric Flair has openly praised Randy Orton and his daughter Charlotte Flair. Earlier, while talking to talkSPORT, Ric Flair was seen impressed with Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 36 performance. Ric Flair said Randy Orton is doing some great work in WWE and has accomplished a lot in his long and incredible career. Ric Flair then claimed that Randy Orton is on top of his game which makes him the ‘number one guy in WWE’. Ric Flair then called Charlotte Flair ‘female Orton’ and said Charlotte Flair has been the best in the women’s division since the day she made her WrestleMania debut in 2016 (WrestleMania 32).
Also Read l Triple H heaves huge sigh of relief for not being part of WrestleMania 36 storyline