Ric Flair Heaps Praise On Triple H, Randy Orton While Talking To Stone Cold Steve Austin

The upcoming episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions is scheduled to release on Sunday, April 12, 2020. The episode will release a day after WWE starts streaming WrestleMania 36 Day 1 and WrestleMania 36 Day 2 on the WWE network. To hype up the upcoming episode, WWE released a small clip where Stone Cold Steve Austin can be seen playing “word association” with upcoming guest and Hall of Famer ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair. During the game, Stone Cold Steve Austin took the name of many superstars and Hall of Famers, and Ric Flair praised every last one of them.

Here are the answers Ric Flair gave to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s questions

Randy Orton: Unbelievable

Triple H: Not only a great worker but a great executive

Ricky Steamboat: The greatest of all-time

Charlotte Flair: The G.O.A.T. for the women’s division

Sting: One of the greatest guys I’ve ever known

Shawn Michaels: The greatest in-ring performer of all-time (Austin agreed)

Ric Flair praises Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair

This is not the first time Ric Flair has openly praised Randy Orton and his daughter Charlotte Flair. Earlier, while talking to talkSPORT, Ric Flair was seen impressed with Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 36 performance. Ric Flair said Randy Orton is doing some great work in WWE and has accomplished a lot in his long and incredible career. Ric Flair then claimed that Randy Orton is on top of his game which makes him the ‘number one guy in WWE’. Ric Flair then called Charlotte Flair ‘female Orton’ and said Charlotte Flair has been the best in the women’s division since the day she made her WrestleMania debut in 2016 (WrestleMania 32).

