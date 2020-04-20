Stone Cold Steve Austin Pays Tribute To Howard Finkel With A Heartfelt Post

Stone Cold Steve Austin shared two pictures on Instagram with a heartfelt message for the late Howard Finkel saying, "everybody loved The Fink."

On April 16, 2020, WWE revealed that Hall of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel passed away at the age of 69. Messages began pouring in from all around the world for the family of Howard Finkel and WWE. WWE legends including Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Mick Foley and others remembered ‘The Fink’. Stone Cold Steve Austin also took to social media to remember Howard Finkel and called him a "true friend".

Stone Cold Steve Austin shared two pictures on Instagram with a heartfelt message. The first picture was taken when Stone Cold Steve Austin saw Howard Finkel for the last time at Madison Square Garden. Another picture was from the 2009 Hall of Fame ceremony where Stone Cold Steve Austin was inducted to the WWE HOF with Howard Finkel. While remembering The Fink, Stone Cold Steve Austin wrote that he had always been a great fan of Howard Finkel even before joining WWE.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stone Cold remembered the time he joined WWE and meeting Howard Finkel. Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed that he used to talk to Howard Finkel frequently. Stone Cold Steve Austin added that one day he told Howard Finkel, “I knew I had arrived in the Big League when Finkel announced my name as I made my way to the ring in Madison Square Garden.” Stone Cold then remembered the last time he met Howard Finkel at MSG. Stone Cold Steve Austin said he knew Finkel was not doing well and as he was about to leave he told The Fink that he loved him.

Other WWE legends remembered Howard Finkel

