Stone Cold Steve Austin Pays Tribute To Howard Finkel With A Heartfelt Post

On April 16, 2020, WWE revealed that Hall of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel passed away at the age of 69. Messages began pouring in from all around the world for the family of Howard Finkel and WWE. WWE legends including Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Mick Foley and others remembered ‘The Fink’. Stone Cold Steve Austin also took to social media to remember Howard Finkel and called him a "true friend".

Stone Cold Steve Austin shared two pictures on Instagram with a heartfelt message. The first picture was taken when Stone Cold Steve Austin saw Howard Finkel for the last time at Madison Square Garden. Another picture was from the 2009 Hall of Fame ceremony where Stone Cold Steve Austin was inducted to the WWE HOF with Howard Finkel. While remembering The Fink, Stone Cold Steve Austin wrote that he had always been a great fan of Howard Finkel even before joining WWE.

Stone Cold remembered the time he joined WWE and meeting Howard Finkel. Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed that he used to talk to Howard Finkel frequently. Stone Cold Steve Austin added that one day he told Howard Finkel, “I knew I had arrived in the Big League when Finkel announced my name as I made my way to the ring in Madison Square Garden.” Stone Cold then remembered the last time he met Howard Finkel at MSG. Stone Cold Steve Austin said he knew Finkel was not doing well and as he was about to leave he told The Fink that he loved him.

Other WWE legends remembered Howard Finkel

Howard Finkle was on Team Hogan through the good and bad times,even when I was on the outs Howard would call on a consistent basis to tell me to always keep my head up,it was” never say never” and “you and Vince will work it out”,my good friend RIP,I love you 4LifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 16, 2020

When I first got to WWE, I couldn’t wait to hear Howard Finkel announce my name. He’s without a doubt the greatest ring announcer of all time. #RIPFink — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) April 16, 2020

You weren’t someone until you heard Howard announce you. A championship win didn’t feel real until you heard him say “and the new!” His voice, his personality, and his positivity will be sorely missed. Thank you for everything...especially your friendship. https://t.co/CYSPt6vnvU — Triple H (@TripleH) April 16, 2020

Saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and WWE’s first employee, WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel. The grandest moments in sports-entertainment history were made all the grander thanks to Howard’s iconic voice. pic.twitter.com/aAMY2XaHsm — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 16, 2020

So sad about the passing of my dear friend. The first time I flew to TVs I marked out as ‘The Voice of the WWE’ picked me up! When he saw me alone, he kept me company. He was my first friend in the WWE and I’ll never forget his kindness and absolute love of the biz. #RIPFink pic.twitter.com/k6Jp7uPDgB — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) April 16, 2020

