Edge Promises 'incredible Match' With Randy Orton Despite No Crowds At WrestleMania 36

WWE superstar Edge recently appeared on Gorilla Position to promote his upcoming match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36. Edge talked about WWE keeping WrestleMania 36 behind closed doors and his return after a nine-year gap. Talking about WrestleMania 36, Edge said that WWE is about to do a thing which has never been done before. He said that the steps WWE took were necessary and superstars have to figure out a way to display an incredible performance, despite no crowds.

Edge breaks character by praising Randy Orton

Edge then broke character and praised his in-ring rival Randy Orton. Edge said Randy Orton is one of the best and he is confident that he and Randy Orton will be able ‘pull of the task’. Edge said that he has worked with Randy Orton before, so he has a good in-ring relation with 'The Viper'. Edge said that he is really excited for WrestleMania 36 and can’t wait to perform with Randy Orton at the PPV.

“He (Randy Orton) is the best to ever do this. Now you get my brains and his natural ability on this thing and I'm excited. I'm excited for what we can do and what we can bring to the audience,” said Edge.

Calling WrestleMania 36 a blank canvas, Edge said he and Randy Orton have to fill the blank canvas of WrestleMania 36 with beautiful colours. Edge then remembered his No Mercy match with the Hardy Boys and said that WWE gave them a blank canvas at No Mercy and he and other superstars made that Ladder match iconic. Edge, Christian and The Hardy Boys made Ladder matches so popular that WWE started a PPV called TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs).

