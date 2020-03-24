WWE RAW Results: Brock Lesnar Slams Drew McIntyre; Randy Orton Accepts Edge’s Challenge

In the recent episode of WWE RAW, fans saw WWE Champion Brock Lesnar return to the ring and talks about his upcoming match with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Randy Orton also appeared and accepted Edge’s WrestleMania 36 challenge. AJ Styles entered the ring with O.C. and challenged his rival The Undertaker to a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania.

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch interrupted Shayna Baszler’s in-ring interview and attacked her. Seth Rollins slammed Kevin Owens for his failed WrestleMania track record and vowed to defeat him at WrestleMania 36. Apart from that, more WrestleMania 36 matches were announced on this week’s WWE RAW.

WWE RAW Results: Major matches/segments happened this week

WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton accepts Edge's WrestleMania 36 challenge

Last week, Edge appeared on the ring and challenged Randy Orton to the Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36. This week, Randy Orton accepted the challenge and made the Randy Orton vs Edge match official. The Viper then vowed to end Edge’s career at the upcoming PPV.

WWE RAW Results: Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar talks about Drew McIntyre

Paul Heyman and his client Brock Lesnar opened up this week’s WWE RAW by hyping up the upcoming PPV. Paul Heyman took the mic and started praising Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman slammed Drew McIntyre and said that while we live in uncertain times, the one certain thing is that Drew McIntyre can never beat Brock Lesnar.

WWE RAW Results: Other matches/segments happened this week

WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a “Boneyard Match”

WWE RAW Results: United States Champion Andrade and Angel Garza defeat Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

WWE RAW Results: WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions The Street Profits defeat Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink

WWE RAW Results: WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch attacked Shayna Baszler

WWE RAW Results: Aleister Black defeats Leon Ruff

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins confronts Kevin Owens

