Edge Challenges Randy Orton To 'Last Man Standing Match' At WrestleMania 36

Edge and Randy Orton were destined to clash at WrestleMania 36. WWE carefully stitched the storyline since the Royal Rumble 2020 added a good mix of brutality while also making it a personal rivalry. The latest episode of WWE RAW has now confirmed the stipulation for the match after the Rated-R Superstar challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing Match.

WWE News: Edge vs Orton at WrestleMania?

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Monday night's (Tuesday IST) WWE RAW aired from the WWE Performance Center without any fans. The empty arena did not affect Edge, who was on the show with just one message for 'The Viper'. Edge kicked off the show, speaking directly into the camera as he revealed a new twist to the storyline.

The 46-year-old admitted that two weeks ago, his wife Beth Phoenix was on RAW to announce his second retirement from WWE. However, Randy Orton did not let her complete and what we instead saw was Orton decimating Phoenix with an RKO.

Edge stated Orton attacking his wife made his decision extremely easy. The WWE Hall of Famer went to challenge Randy Orton for a match at WrestleMania 36.

Randy Orton is yet to accept Edge's challenge. But we reckon 'The Viper' would soon have an apt response to Edge wanting to face him at WrestleMania 36.

Watch: Edge issues a challenge to Randy Orton for WrestleMania 36

WWE News: Edge vs Orton in an empty arena at WrestleMania

Speaking of WrestleMania, WWE released an official statement before RAW aired to announce that WrestleMania 36 will also be held at the WWE Performance Center. The pay-per-view, which was originally set to take place in Tampa, will be hosted in an empty arena in Orlando.

WWE has confirmed WrestleMania will not be taking place in Tampa Bay. It will instead air live on PPV/WWE Network and emanate from the WWE Performance Center.



Posting statement ASAP. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 16, 2020

