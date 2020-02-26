Batista Opens Up On Crying Days After Winning First WWE Championship At WrestleMania 21

The WrestleMania 21 storyline between Batista and Triple H is one of the most loved stories in WWE history. It had a slow buildup. However, when Batista won his first-ever Championship, everyone in the arena felt it. After Triple H left Batista alone in the WrestleMania ring, The Animal teared up while hugging his new Heavyweight Championship. Not only that, Batista recently revealed that he was crying for three days after winning the title.

Also Read l Drake takes jibe at Giannis and Bucks by bringing WWE belts to Raptors vs Bucks game

In the recently released Ruthless Aggression documentary series, Batista revealed that he was really happy with the achievement. He said that he never thought he would win the title, but he won and it was incredible. Batista also thanked Triple H for making him a member of The Evolution. It took him to incredible heights. He said Triple H made him a star and he will never forget it.

“It was special. I legit broke down. Like broke down. I think I cried for three days. And Triple H…he made me a star single-headedly,” said Batista.

Also Read l WWE Throwback: When Big Show threw away The Rock through a glass window, watch video

Triple H reveals why he created Evolution

Triple H said that he and Ric Flair started Evolution because they wanted to do something extraordinary. He said that he wanted Randy Orton and Batista to become great wrestlers who could headline WrestleMania in the future. Triple H said that he and Ric Flair were really happy after WrestleMania 21 as their dreams had come true. Triple H said that Randy Orton fought The Undertaker at the event. Meanwhile, Batista defeated him and every wrestler wants to have that in their resume.

Also Read l WWE Throwback: When Big Show Threw Away The Rock Through A Glass Window, Watch Video

Also Read l Evolution: Throwback to Triple H, Randy Orton, Ric Flair and Batista's special union

GIVE HIM WHAT HE WANTS?



Oh, we will. We can't wait for you take your place in the #WWEHOF, @DaveBautista! pic.twitter.com/sPFxHVW5zK — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019

Also Read l When The Undertaker chose Batista over John Cena for a grand fight at WrestleMania 23