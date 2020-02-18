Evolution: Throwback To Triple H, Randy Orton, Ric Flair And Batista's Special Union

Though the existence of The Evolution is small compared to NWO and DX, it’s still one of the greatest factions in WWE. The members of the faction were so skilled that they faced really few defeats in the initial years of their existence. Not only that, the faction won every match they participated in at Armageddon 2003.

The formation of Evolution

In the 2000s, Triple H and Rick Flair teamed up many times to defeat their opponents. However, at Unforgiven in 2002, Ric Flair entered the ring to help Triple H defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Rob Van Dam. From then, Ric Flair became the manager of Triple H.

After few months, Batista joined WWE RAW and Flair became his manager as well. A year later, Randy Orton joined the trio and attacked Scott Steiner, completing the group.

A week later, all the four superstars entered the ring and Triple H revealed that they will be the evolution of pro-wrestling. He said that the faction has members from every generation which makes then skilled and experienced. Flair represented the past, Triple H represented the present while Batista and Randy Orton represented the future.

Dominance and break-up of Evolution

After their formation, the Evolution dominated WWE for more than a year. Not only that, all the members of Evolution won many titles including the Intercontinental championship, the Tag-Team championship and the World Heavyweight Championship. However, after Triple H lost his Heavyweight title to Chris Benoit at WWE Vengeance 2004, things started changing.

The day Triple H lost his re-match, Randy Orton became the No.1 contender for the title. At SummerSlam 2004, Randy Orton defeated Chris Benoit and became the youngest WWE champion.

The following day, Randy Orton appeared on WWE RAW and expected to be congratulated by his team members. However, Triple H showed a thumbs down and the group proceeded to attack Randy Orton. Next week, Triple H asked Randy Orton to "make the right decision" and give him the World Heavyweight Championship belt. In return, Randy Orton would have been welcomed to the group. Randy Orton refused the offer and went on to spit on his face.

A rivalry between Randy Orton and the Evolution started from that point. At Unforgiven, Randy Orton lost the title to Triple H because of the constant interference of Batista and Ric Flair. Now, The Evolution again got the grip of WWE RAW, but Randy Orton stayed a foe.

Things got even wilder when Batista entered the Royal Rumble 2005 despite Triple H telling him not to enter. Batista won the match by eliminating John Cena and got an opportunity to face Triple H for the title at WrestleMania. In the same day, Triple H defeated Randy Orton, ending the rivalry.

A week after that Triple H started a feud with Batista and even went on to attack him. The two faced each other at WrestleMania 21 where Batista became the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Evolution ended after the match but reunited on many occasions. The four came together for an episode in 2007 and later in 2014 to take down The Shield and other wrestlers. In 2018, Batista returned the ring and attacked Ric Flair, which again started a rivalry between him and Triple H. Batista and Triple H faced each other in a career-ending match where Batista lost and left WWE.

