WWE Throwback: When Big Show Threw Away The Rock Through A Glass Window, Watch Video

WWE Universe got a taste of Big Show’s incredible manpower when he threw away Dwayne ‘The Rock’ through a glass window in a high-voltage tag team contest in 2000. The fight was not expected to end that way but Big Show’s rivalry with The Rock got so intense that he chose to eradicate all his emotions. Apart from Big Show and The Rock, Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho were also a part of the tag-team contest.

However, the entire WWE Universe had their eyes on Big Show after he traumatized The Rock with his all-out assault. No wonder, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were happy about Big Show’s performance since Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and The Authority were not on the same page.

WWE Throwback: When Big Show threw away The Rock through a glass window

Big Show and Kurt Angle teamed up to take on The Rock and Chris Jericho in a WWE SmackDown segment on February 22, 2000. Initially, the fight looked promising and energetic for the WWE fans as every contestant got their share of time inside the WWE ring. However, Chyna’s interference broke the flow and turned it into a dog fight.

While Chris Jericho and Chyna started to maul Kurt Angle inside the ring, Big Show and The Rock went backstage to settle their feud. The WWE veterans continued to brawl and Big Show managed to devastate The Rock with some gigantic blows. However, Big Show stunned the entire WWE universe when he threw The Rock through a glass window. While Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were happy about Big Show’s actions, the entire WWE fan base started to show their concern for The Rock.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of MAW Spezzy)