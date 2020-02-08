When The Undertaker Chose Batista Over John Cena For A Grand Fight At WrestleMania 23

It’s almost time for WrestleMania 36. The entire star-studded WWE roster is about to unload a power-packed performance on April 6. However, modern-era fans might miss the experience of witnessing The Undertaker on The Grandest Stage Of The Year.

The Undertaker is the ultimate king of WrestleMania and he has been proving it since his debut. Modern-day fans might have seen him lose against Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. However, there was an era when The Phenom was regarded as the ultimate legend of WrestleMania.

Thirteen years ago, in a RAW segment, he chose his opponent for WrestleMania 23. He had to choose amongst John Cena, Bobby Lashley and Batista. It was undoubtedly one of the greatest sights of WWE history.

Also Read | Wrestlemania In Florida: Throwback To 2017 When The Undertaker Lost To Roman Reigns

WWE RAW: The Undertaker chooses his opponent for WrestleMania 23

The Undertaker had the opportunity to run through anyone and everyone. However, in an epic RAW segment, he chose to go after Batista at WrestleMania 23. John Cena and Bobby Lashley were also inside the ring and a lot of fans believed that The Undertaker would choose Cena. However, to everyone’s shock, The Undertaker went after Batista (then WWE Champion). No wonder, Batista was equally brave as he accepted the challenge. All three men had belts around their shoulder but The Undertaker went straight after The Animal.

Also Read | Why Were Rusev And Bobby Lashley Removed From Royal Rumble's Line-up?

The Undertaker vs Batista WrestleMania 23

It was a hard-fought battle. However, The Undertaker managed to emerge victorious by the end of the night. The Undertaker got his hands on the WWE Heavyweight Title. He defeated Batista in front of the whole world. Take a look at the fight.

Also Read | Rusev Opens Up On His Ex-wife Lana Kissing Bobby Lashley On Television

Also Read | John Cena Jokes About Brock Lesnar After Calling Him The ‘best Performer In WWE’

(Image courtesy: YouTube of WWE)