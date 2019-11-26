WWE SmackDown: Bray Wyatt Set To Reveal New Character In The Firefly Fun House

After defeating Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at the Survivor Series, Bray Wyatt is set to appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. According to the video WWE uploaded recently, Bray Wyatt will reveal a new character in the Firefly Fun House. Many believe that the WWE Universal Champion may introduce a new puppet in his firefly roster. Some even think that Daniel Bryan may be making a return to challenge the champion for a rematch.

Also Read l WWE: The Undertaker confesses to the time when he accidentally choked Kurt Angle

Also Read l WWE RAW: Becky Lynch is now the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion in WWE history

WWE Survivor Series: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship

Bryan tried to start strong, but the champion recovered and started punishing the former WWE Champion. 'The Fiend' started targeting Bryan’s neck and head but Bryan somehow got out of it and the action continued to the floor. He ran in the ring to deliver a tope suicidal, but was caught by Wyatt mid-air. Bryan escaped Sister Abigail and delivered a knee strike which built his momentum. From that point, Bryan delivered a lot of hits, but nothing affected the champion. Wyatt received three dropkicks from Bryan but still got back up. The challenger then showed some spirit and was greeted with lots of YES chants.

Also Read l WWE: The Undertaker talks about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon; calls him an ‘Awesome Leader’

After getting the boost, he started unloading on Wyatt with his trademark kicks. Wyatt still showed some power and got right back up. He dared Bryan to bring something more and Bryan answered by delivering the running knee. Bryan pinned Wyatt, but the champion kicked out at two. The chants of Daniel Bryan filled the Chicago arena as the champion stood right back to his feet. The fight continued in the corner where Wyatt applied the Mandible Claw and after that, it took only a few steps for Wyatt to retain his WWE Universal Championship title.

Also Read l WWE: Roman Reigns thrashes King Corbin, praises Keith Lee after Survivor Series win