WWE: The Undertaker Confesses To The Time When He Accidentally Choked Kurt Angle

While talking to Stone Cold at WWE Network’s 'Broken Skull Sessions', The Undertaker remembered the time he choked Kurt Angle by mistake. While coming back from a UK PPV called Insurrextion in 2001, Undertaker saw the then rivals Kurt Angle and WWE chairman Vince McMahon fighting each other and intervened. He grabbed Kurt Angle by the neck to choke him, but people around him said that both the rivals were just goofing around. When The Undertaker realised that he has made a big mistake, it was too late as Kurt Angle had passed out by then.

The Undertaker thought he was going to debut as the 'Egg Man'

Later in the show, The Undertaker can be seen talking about his WWE debut. The Undertaker can be seen remembering his early days and revealing that, before he got into WWE, they used to have a segment which included one big egg. He added that he used to get ‘stomach aches’ just thinking about that egg. He thought that the company will force him to debut as an 'Egg-Man'. However, that didn’t happen and The Undertaker made his debut in the 1990 Survivor Series.

Fans demand to see The Rock on Broken Skull Sessions

After the WWE revealed that the show may also feature other celebrities, fans are demanding that the WWE feature Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in an episode. Fans want to see the biggest rivals talk about their famous rivalries and historic WrestleMania matches. According to WWE itself, The Rock’s rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin is still the greatest rivalry the WWE Universe has ever seen. The two biggest superstars of WWE’s Attitude Era were destined to clash at WrestleMania. Their rivalry was so big, that they were pitted against each other in three main events at WrestleMania. The WWE hasn't replicated that ever since.

