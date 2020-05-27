From Batista To Triple H And HBK, The Undertaker Names His Six Greatest Opponents

In his close to three-decade-long wrestling career, The Undertaker has faced countless opponents and was part of some iconic wrestling matches. In the recently released episode of his 'The Last Ride' documentary, "The Dead Man" was asked to name his ‘greatest opponents and the wrestlers who inspired him to keep going’. In reply, The Undertaker picked six superstars and legends he faced in the WWE ring and revealed why they are his greatest opponents.

The Undertaker picks Bret Hart at No. 1

The Undertaker began his answer by saying, "I've been in the ring with some really great guys." He stated that the first wrestler who comes to mind is Bret Hart. The Undertaker recalled that Bret Hart was his first major opponent and while working with Bret Hart he got a lot of time to develop his character. The Undertaker also said that during their matches, he was able to prove that he was ‘more than just a gimmick’. "Bret Hart always raised the bar," added The Undertaker.

The Undertaker picks Batista and Kurt Angle

In his WWE career, The Undertaker fought a lot of 'big guys', but when it comes to wrestlers with a small stature, Kurt Angle was his favourite, by his own admission. He explained that he had a lot of fun working with Kurt Angle as he had less pressure on him. However, while talking about ‘big guys’, The Undertaker named Batista as one of his favourite opponents. "My WrestleMania 23 match with Batista. Two big guys that aren't thought of having the match of the night. I really enjoyed that match," said The Undertaker.

The Undertaker goes with Ric Flair

The Undertaker recalled his WrestleMania 18 storyline with Ric Flair. The Dead Man said he handpicked Ric Flair as his opponent because "The Nature Boy" was a WWE legend and an experienced wrestler. The Phenom said he still admires Ric Flair and he’s glad that they worked together.

"Vince [McMahon] came to me and asked, 'Would you like to work with this guy, who is up and coming, or would you like to work with Flair?' I said, 'I wanna work with Flair!'

The Undertaker picks Triple H and HBK

The Undertaker ended his list by name-dropping Triple H and Shawn Michaels. He said he’s proud of all the four WrestleMania matches where he faced Triple H and HBK. The Undertaker ended his answer by saying, "I enjoyed working with Bret Hart, Kurt Angle, Batista, Ric Flair, Triple H and HBK the most."

"One of the things that I'm proud of is the two matches I had with Shawn, and the two matches I had with Triple H," he said.

