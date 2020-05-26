Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels React To Their 'total Train Wreck' Crown Jewel Match

The WWE Crown Jewel match between D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction was considered as one of the worst matches in 2018. The match was slow from the beginning, and after Triple H suffered a torn pectoral, the match took a turn for the worse. Shawn Michaels looked rusty all night and fans were left wondering why The Undertaker or Kane marked their return. All four men were sloppy at WWE Crown Jewel but were still able to produce a 27-minute-long match.

Also Read l Triple H claims The Rock came up with 'People's Elbow' just to make The Undertaker laugh: WWE News

In the latest episode of "Undertaker: The Last Ride", Undertaker, Triple H and Shawn Michaels blasted the match and admitted that things didn't quite turn out as they had hoped. Triple H said that when he pitched the match to Shawn Michaels, he thought the match would go smoothly. However, things didn’t go according to plan. "You're kidding me," Triple H revealed was the reaction Shawn Michaels gave when he realised that his partner had suffered an injury. They then showed the clip of Kane's mask flying off after Michaels hit him with a few punches.

"It couldn't have gone any worse," Triple H said. "It was a total train wreck, it was a disaster," Undertaker said. "Whoa, goodness. It totally blew," Shawn Michaels said.

Also Read l The Rock and The Undertaker unite to clean sweep the SmackDown roster 20 years ago; Watch

WWE Crown Jewel 2018: D-Generation X defeats The Brothers of Destruction

D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction went at it in the main event of the PPV. The match was special for a number of reasons, one of them being the fact that it was Shawn Michaels' first match since 2010. It was also the first time that the two tag teams ever faced each other. The bell rang and Kane dodged Shawn Michaels’ Sweet Chin Music from the get-go. In return, he delivered a chokeslam and tagged in The Undertaker. As The Phenom entered, HBK hit him with the Sweet Chin Music and took him down.

Also Read l Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman open up on once in a lifetime opportunity with The Undertaker: WWE News

After returning from the break, all four legends brawled before Kane picked Triple H up and threw him through an announce table. As the Brothers of Destruction were busy with Triple H, Shawn Michaels performed a moonsault from the top rope on his opponents. Triple H then tried to deliver the Pedigree to Undertaker, but the Dead Man countered into a submission hold. In the later part of the match, Shawn Michaels hit Kane with the Sweet Chin Music, followed by a Pedigree from Triple H to pick up the win.

Also Read l Drew McIntyre reveals he was supposed to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26: WWE News