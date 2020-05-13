When Triple H Defeated Batista At WrestleMania 35 And Forced A Curtain Call On The Animal

After leaving WWE in 2014, Batista returned in 2018 to be a part of Evolution’s reunion on the 1000th episode of WWE SmackDown. After he entered the ring with all the Evolution members, Batista praised Randy Orton and Ric Flair for their achievements. He then moved to faction leader Triple H and said, “Triple H did everything in his career, except defeat me.” Triple H took umbrage at Batista’s comment and picked up the mic to answer back. However, Ric Flair stopped him, saying that it’s a special day for Evolution.

A couple of months after, Batista returned and attacked Ric Flair before the latter's 70th birthday celebration on the February 25, 2019 episode of WWE RAW. He looked at the camera and demanded Triple H talk to him. When the two came face to face, Batista demanded a final match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. Triple H agreed and converted the match into a No Holds Barred match. Batista added to the demands and said that the match will be a retirement match, meaning the loser would have to leave the company after WrestleMania 35. Triple H obliged.

WrestleMania 35: Triple H retires Batista from WWE

Triple H took control of the match by taking down Batista and pulling out The Animal’s nose ring with pliers. Triple H kept on punishing Batista with steel steps and chairs before The Animal fought back. Batista attempted to deliver a Batista Bomb, but Triple H countered with a spear. After returning from a break, Batista delivered a spear and a Batista Bomb, both resulting in near-falls.

Triple H soon recovered and executed a powerbomb and a pedigree, but Batista kicked out. Ric Flair then made his way to the ring and handed Triple H his signature sledgehammer. Triple H attacked Batista with the hammer and delivered another Pedigree to win the match. Shortly after the event, Batista announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

