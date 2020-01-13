Bayley And Lacey Evans Get Into A Brawl Backstage On WWE SmackDown

After months of rivalry, Lacey Evans was scheduled to face Sasha Banks on WWE SmackDown. However, that didn’t happen as Sasha Banks got busy with her upcoming music album. She was not able to make it to the stadium. However, fans saw SmackDown Women's Champion and Banks’ Tag-Team partner Bayley appearing on the screen and thrashing Lacey Evans and her family. When asked about why Banks decided to record music during her match day, Bayley said that her friend and partner is not Evans’ ‘snot-nosed’ kid. She would not appear for a match whenever Lacey Evans demands.

The Sassy Southern Belle didn’t like Bayley’s comment and rushed backstage to teach her a lesson. She encountered the champion and the two superstars brawled. Bayley took control and started punching Lacey Evans, but the Southern Belle soon recovered and started throwing the champion all over the corridor. As Lacey Evans was about to deliver finishing move, Bayley dodged and retreated.

Fans want Lacey Evans vs Bayley

After the episode, fans took to social media and expressed their emotions about the sudden change in the ongoing storyline. Some expressed their concern and asked WWE whether Lacey Evans will face Bayley or Sasha Banks in the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble PPV. Others revealed that WWE should book a match between Bayley and Lacey Evans for the SmackDown Women's Championship as Sasha Banks is busy with personal work.

