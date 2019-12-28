WWE Women's Champion Bayley Breaks Becky Lynch's Incredible Title Record

WWE SmackDown superstar Bayley recently surpassed Becky Lynch’s record of holding the WWE Championship title for the most number of days. Bayley has been the WWE SmackDown champion for 217 days so far on Friday Night SmackDown across two reigns. She overtook Becky Lynch, who had held the title for 216 days in her 3 reigns as WWE SmackDown Women’s champion.

The stats revealed by SEScoops stated that Bayley holds the record now for the most number of days at the top. Becky Lynch comes second in this list. The duo is followed by Charlotte Flair, who is third with 193 days in her 5 reigns as SmackDown champion.

WWE Women's SmackDown championship holders for the most number of days:

Bayley – 217+ days as champion (2 reigns)

Becky Lynch – 216 days as champion (3 reigns)

Charlotte Flair – 193 days as champion (5 reigns)

Naomi – 149 days as champion (2 reigns)

Carmella – 131 days as champion (1 reign)

Alexa Bliss – 110 days as champion (2 reigns)

Asuka – 100 days as champion (1 reign)

Natalya – 86 days as champion (1 reign)

WWE SmackDown highlights: Watch Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley

