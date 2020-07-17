Stephanie McMahon Says She “saw Stars” After Getting SLAPPED By This WWE Superstar

WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump where she talked about The Bella Twins and remembered her entertaining SummerSlam match against Brie Bella. Though Stephanie McMahon claimed that her rivalry with Brie Bella was iconic, she also recalled a particular moment that caught her by surprise. During a segment on WWE RAW, Brie Bella slapped Stephanie McMahon to hype up their ongoing feud. According to McMahon, Brie Bella hit her so hard that she started 'seeing stars’.

“Definitely like, I saw stars. She got me so good so I don’t know, maybe there was something built up in that moment,” Stephanie McMahon added.

The time Brie Bella slapped Stephanie McMahon

In 2014, Daniel Bryan was the face of WWE and was feuding with The Authority, which included Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Kane and others. During an episode of RAW, Stephanie McMahon threatened to fire Brie Bella if an injured Bryan did not relinquish the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Payback. Daniel Bryan refused to relinquish his title, which forced his wife to quit the company. However, before leaving the company, Brie Bella slapped Stephanie McMahon, starting a new feud.

After Brie Bella left the company, Stephanie McMahon put Nikki Bella in several handicap matches as punishment. A month later, Brie Bella returned to WWE as a fan and forced Stephanie McMahon to attack her. She then called the police and accused McMahon of attacking a WWE fan during live programming. Brie Bella later dropped all charges after she was rehired by the company and received a match against McMahon at SummerSlam 2014.

SummerSlam 2014: Stephanie McMahon defeats Brie Bella

Stephanie McMahon took over as soon as the bell rang by countering Brie Bella’s suicide-dive by slamming her face into the mat. McMahon performed a DDT, but Bella got up and hit her with a missile-dropkick. Brie Bella then trapped Stephanie McMahon in the Yes! Lock, but Triple H appeared and broke the hold. Nikki Bella then entered the ring and attacked her sister, turning heel. Stephanie then executed a Pedigree on Brie to win the match.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com