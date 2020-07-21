Stephanie McMahon Says Sasha Banks Is NOT Rightful Champion, Announces Asuka Vs Banks 2

Sasha Banks and Asuka faced each other in a controversial championship match at the WWE Extreme Rules PPV. It all began after Asuka blew green mist into the referee’s face which forced the referee to get out of the ring. After that, Bayley wore the referee’s shirt and became the ‘unofficial’ referee of the contest. Bayley then counted a pinfall for Sasha Banks and “unofficially” declared her partner as the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion.

On Monday night RAW this week, Asuka made her way to the ring and accused Sasha Banks of stealing her title. Stephanie McMahon also made an appearance and made it clear that Sasha Banks is indeed an ‘unofficial’ champion. She then announced that the two superstars will face each other for the title once again on next week’s WWE RAW. According to fans, Asuka will take back her title next week by defeating Sasha Banks.

WWE RAW results: Stephanie McMahon announces Asuka vs Banks 2

Sasha Banks and Bayley made their way to the ring where The Boss claimed that she earned the title by defeating Asuka at Extreme Rules. She said Asuka should be blamed for the controversy because she blew the mist and blinded the referee. She added that because of Asuka’s actions, Bayley had to become the referee and make the split-second decision to make the count.

Right then, Asuka entered the ring with Kairi Sane and called Sasha Banks a ‘thief’. As the two argued with each other, Stephanie McMahon appeared on the screen and ordered the superstars to calm down. The WWE CBO stated that the Extreme Rules match between Asuka and Banks had no ending and thus, the two will face each other once again for the WWE RAW Women's title next week.

WWE RAW results: Kairi Sane defeats WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match

After Stephanie McMahon made the announcement, the pair continued their argument which led to a match between Kairi Sane and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. The two delivered an incredible performance, but in the end, Kairi Sane won the match by countering a Bayley-To-Belly with a roll-up. Bayley tried to punish Sane after the match, but Asuka picked up her teammate and walked out of the ring.

Image Source: WWE.com