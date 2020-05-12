Becky Lynch Confirms Pregnancy Publicly, Crowns Asuka As WWE RAW Women's Champion

A few weeks ago, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins had revealed that they will be taking some time off from the WWE after WrestleMania 36 or Money in the Bank 2020. Though the couple had not revealed the reason for taking the break, some fans had said that the couple is planning to have a baby. On this week’s WWE RAW, Becky Lynch confirmed the rumours when she announced her pregnancy and revealed that Asuka became the new WWE RAW Women's Champion at Money in the Bank by winning the briefcase.

Becky Lynch revealed she is pregnant and Asuka is the WWE RAW Women’s Champion

Becky Lynch opened up this week’s WWE RAW as she entered the ring with Asuka’s MITB briefcase. She picked up the mic and said, ‘Tonight is no ordinary night for me. I'm torn between joy and sadness’. After Becky Lynch thanked the WWE Universe for their support and revealed that she will be taking a break from wrestling, Asuka came in and interrupted her promo. Becky Lynch said that she’s very happy that Asuka won the briefcase because The Empress of Tomorrow deserves what’s in it.

She said that the MITB match was not for the title match contract, it was for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship title itself. Becky Lynch opened up the briefcase which had her title belt in it. "I can't fight anymore, but you can. You are the champion," said Becky Lynch as Asuka started celebrating.

Becky Lynch then made her pregnancy public by saying, "You go be a champion because I'm going to go be a mother." Asuka congratulated Lynch and the two hugged. Becky Lynch got emotional and left the ring as Asuka continued her celebration to end the segment.

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

