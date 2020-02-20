Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins To Take A Break From WWE Post WrestleMania 36: Reports

Real life couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are currently the faces of WWE RAW. Both the superstars are currently involved in a huge storyline. If they decided to take some time off, it will affect the business of WWE. Recently, wrestling expert Tom Colohue revealed that the pair are indeed looking to take some time off from WWE but not now.

Reports reveal that Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins can go on a vacation after WWE WrestleMania 36 as their ongoing storyline would have ended until then. Tom Colohue said that the two might get married during that time as they have been engaged for almost eight years now. Becky Lynch is currently the WWE RAW Women’s champion and it is essential for her character to appear on WWE RAW every week. Some think that Becky Lynch will lose her title at WrestleMania 36 which will give her the freedom to take some time off and make a huge return.

“There are rumours that both Becky and Seth may take some time away after WrestleMania to recharge, maybe go and get married,” said Tom Colohue.

Also Read l The Undertaker visits WWE Performance Center before WrestleMania 36

Also Read l Is Rey Mysterio expected to hang up his boots after WrestleMania 36?

Becky Lynch reveals when she and Seth Rollins can get married

At the press meet of WWE WrestleMania 37's inauguration ceremony at SoFi Stadium, TMZ Sports caught up with Becky Lynch. Over there, she talked about her personal life. When asked about when she and Seth Rollins are going to exchange vows, Becky Lynch said that they will do it soon. She looked in the camera and asked the world to ‘stay tuned’. She added that she is not going to give away all the information at once.

Also Read l Becky Lynch will invite Vince McMahon to her wedding with Seth Rollins for this reason

When asked if she will invite WWE chairman Vince McMahon to her wedding, Becky Lynch remembered a piece of advice former WWE champion Big Show had given her. Becky Lynch said that she will invite Vince McMahon to her wedding because Big Show had told her that rich people bring good and expensive presents. She laughed and said that she and Seth Rollins have a lot of money, but she will like some more from Vince McMahon.

Also Read l Seth Rollins wants to face ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan at WWE WrestleMania 37

Also Read l Seth Rollins and Ricochet break character to shake hands after WWE RAW