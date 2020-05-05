Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Challenged To 'Power Couple' Match By NXT’s Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano has been one of the key superstars in WWE NXT since 2015. He has delivered some iconic matches in WWE NXT including the NXT TakeOver: New Orleans match against Tommaso Ciampa which received five stars from wrestling critic Dave Meltzer. Johnny Gargano has a huge fanbase and is seen as one of the reasons behind the drastic growth of WWE NXT. In the past, Johnny Gargano reportedly received a number of calls to form the main roster, but Johnny Gargano spurned those offers claiming that he was staying in WWE NXT to “take the brand to new heights”.

Now, WWE NXT has become so popular that it has cemented its position among the major brands in WWE. Because of WWE NXT’s growth, superstars like Charlotte Flair and Finn Balor are also returning to the brand. Johnny Gargano recently said that he wants more WWE superstars to return to WWE NXT, namely the power couple, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Johnny Gargano calls out Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins for a Power Couple Match

Speaking to The Mirror in the UK, Gargano said that Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are currently the power couple of WWE. However, if they return to WWE NXT, officials could schedule a power couple match between Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins and Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae to see who’s the best. Johnny Gargano said he and his wife (Candice LeRae) will give Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins a run for their money in NXT.

“I mean if Becky wants to come by then she can come and we can do Seth and Becky against me and Candice - we can make that happen,” said Johnny Gargano.

