'Becky Lynch Is Just Getting Started': Vince McMahon Wishes 'The Man' On Her Birthday

WWE News

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently took to Twitter and wished WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on her birthday. He said Lynch has nothing to prove.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Becky Lynch

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently took to Twitter and wished WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on her birthday. Vince McMahon said that Becky Lynch has nothing to prove to the WWE Universe, but she is just getting started. Vince McMahon also shared a picture of the WWE RAW Women’s Champion where 'The Man' can be seen holding her title.

To celebrate Becky Lynch’s birthday, WWE shared a video on YouTube which showed the entire WWE career of 'The Man'. The video also showed all the major matches Becky Lynch has competed in and her rise to the top. According to many, Lynch is going to celebrate her birthday with her boyfriend Seth Rollins and close WWE colleagues and friends.

Becky Lynch: The rise of 'The Man'

Becky Lynch had the guts from the start, but her previous avatar didn’t attract a lot of fans. However, when she changed her attitude by dubbing herself as "The Man," she became a fan favourite and attracted a lot of fame. After her arrival on WWE’s main roster in 2016, she became the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion. In 2018’s Survivor Series, Becky Lynch attacked then-champion Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. This helped her grab more eyeballs.

In January 2019, she won the Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to become the first women in WWE’s history to headline WrestleMania. Becky Lynch defeated both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. In doing so, she won the RAW Women's Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship. Lynch is now an overall 4-time women's champion in WWE.

Published:
