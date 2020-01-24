The Debate
Vince McMahon Has Been Accused Of Being Drunk And Disorderly At Rocky Johnson's Funeral

WWE News

Reportedly, McMahon stood up in the middle of the service and claimed that the most significant thing that Rocky Johnson did in his life was to marry his wife.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon was allegedly intoxicated and behaved bizarrely at the funeral of former WWE wrestler Rocky Johnson. The WWE Hall of Famer and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s dad passed away from a cardiac arrest on January 15. He was laid to rest on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post (it has been deleted now) by former WWE star Billy Graham, McMahon stood up in the middle of the service and claimed that the most significant thing that Rocky Johnson did in his life was to marry his wife Ata and have kids. He also reportedly performed a working strut at the funeral as if he was shooting a promo.

Drunk Vince McMahon at Rocky Johnson funeral

Another WWE veteran, Pat Paterson (81) reportedly went on a vulgar rant at the funeral. He called late Rocky Johnson worthless in front of his family and friends. He had to be forcibly removed from the stage.

According to reports, the Johnson family were not offended by Vince McMahon’s behaviour. According to Devon Nicholson who attended the funeral, everyone knows that Vince McMahon is a character and that he likes to joke. The family understood this and were perfectly okay with his behaviour. However, there has been no report on how the family reacted to Patterson’s outburst.

Rocky Johnson passed away from a heart attack caused by a blood clot. According to his son The Rock, his father had been ill with flu. In an emotional Instagram post, The Rock had said that he would give anything to be able to hug his father one last time.

COMMENT
