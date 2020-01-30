The Debate
Vince McMahon Wanted To 'send A Message' With Matt Riddle’s Quick Royal Rumble Elimination

WWE News

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon didn’t like Matt Riddle’s comment on Brock Lesnar. He decided to ‘teach him a lesson’ and cut short his Rumble appearance.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vince McMahon

According to many, NXT superstar Matt Riddle was one of the candidates rumoured to eliminate Brock Lesnar from the Men’s Royal Rumble match. However, that never happened. The most surprising thing about Matt Riddle’s Royal Rumble debut was his sudden elimination. Matt Riddle, who entered the match at the 23rd spot, got eliminated within a minute by King Corbin. Fans were unhappy with the Original Bro’s elimination and slammed the company on Twitter.

Also Read l Vince McMahon has been accused of being drunk and disorderly at Rocky Johnson's funeral

Some said that the company is biased because Riddle’s NXT colleague Keith Lee shared incredible moments with Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman during the Royal Rumble match. Now, there is news that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon didn’t like Matt Riddle’s comment on Brock Lesnar and decided to ‘teach him a lesson’. Matt Riddle has been vocal about his desire to retire Brock Lesnar. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar talked about Matt Riddle with Vince McMahon and the WWE Chairman took action.

As per Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Lesnar was so angry with Riddle that he was quoted as saying, “Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in s**t because you and I will never work together. Ever.”

Also Read l Vince McMahon and Pat Patterson allegedly ruined Rocky Johnson’s funeral: Reports

The report states that Matt Riddle was scheduled to come face-to-face with Brock Lesnar during the Royal Rumble match. However, the plans were changed last minute. To teach Matt Riddle a lesson, Vince McMahon decided to make him enter the match after Brock Lesnar is eliminated. Despite that, some don’t believe the news as Matt Riddle went on to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic with Pete Dunne on WWE NXT.

Also Read l Triple H reveals what Vince McMahon told him before introducing WWE NXT to the world

Also Read l Vince McMahon and WWE officials change WWE policy after AEW Dynamite signs extension deal

Published:
COMMENT
