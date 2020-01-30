Drew McIntyre Hugs And Thanks Vince McMahon After Winning The Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Winning a Royal Rumble match is a dream for every WWE superstar. It opens many doors to success. The winner gets a title match and an opportunity to headline WrestleMania. This year, Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble match and is scheduled to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Drew McIntyre recently visited WWE Bump where he talked about his Royal Rumble win and shared a nice BTS video.

In the video, Drew McIntyre can be seen hugging and thanking WWE chairman Vince McMahon. Drew McIntyre is saying that he and his family are grateful for everything. Vince McMahon, on the other hand, can be seen shaking Drew McIntyre's hand.

In the later part of the video, McIntyre can be seen sitting alone in a hallway reflecting on the win. He says that throughout his WWE career, he came so close to winning the Royal Rumble. He could almost taste it. Now that he has won the match, he believes that he is not going to let the chance go to waste.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Highlights

Brock Lesnar came in as the No. 1 entrant and eliminated 13 superstars which included powerhouses and legends like Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, MVP, Rey Mysterio and many more. However, Brock Lesnar's reign ended when he was eliminated by Drew McIntyre. From there, Drew McIntyre took over as he eliminated The Miz and Ricochet. Edge then made his much-awaited return and eliminated many WWE superstars including AJ Styles and Randy Orton. In the later part of the match, Roman Reigns eliminated Edge and Drew McIntyre eliminated Roman Reigns to win the Men’s Royal Rumble.

The outpour of support since last night has been overwhelming. Fans, peers, family, friends, thank you!!! I promise to get back to everyone when I can....if this is a dream, do me a favor and don’t wake me up #ImGoingToWrestleMania pic.twitter.com/m4kyQODQfv — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 27, 2020

