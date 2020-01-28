WrestleMania 36 Likely To Include Becky Lynch Vs Shayna Baszler Match-up: Reports

A few months ago at WWE Survivor Series, fans saw the NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler face Becky Lynch and Bayley in a Triple Threat match. Shayna Baszler won the match by forcing Becky Lynch to tap out. However, The Man punished Shayna Baszler after the match. Now, there are rumours that the two superstars can face each other again at WrestleMania 36.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com, Shayna Baszler may face WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. However, fans don’t believe the claims as Charlotte Flair won the Women’s Royal Rumble match and she can face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. It is also rumoured that Shayna Baszler can make her WWE debut on SmackDown and start a rivalry with WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Some also believe that the former NXT Champion can face Bayley at WrestleMania 36.

You awaken every dragon, every wolf, every monster that sleeps inside you and you remind them what hell looks like when it wears the skin of a gentle human. #RoyalRumble 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/WoRmf2iesP — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 27, 2020

WWE Survivor Series Highlights: Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler vs Bayley

The three top women in WWE clashed with each other in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series. Becky Lynch started strong and punished both of her opponents, but the SmackDown Women’s Champion powered out and pinned The Man for an unsuccessful count. Every time fans thought they will get a winner, someone used to break the near fall. In the latter part of the match, the NXT Women’s Champion caught Bayley in her submission move, forcing her to tap out. In most of the other matches too, NXT superstars emerged victorious and established their brand's supremacy.

