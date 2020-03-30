Becky Lynch Reveals Intricate Details About Relationship With Fiance Seth Rollins

Recently, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch had a live chat with Ariel Helwani on ESPN MMA. While talking about WrestleMania 36, the interview took a personal turn as Becky Lynch started talking about her partner Seth Rollins. When asked how the relationship between the two superstars started, Becky Lynch said she and Seth Rollins had been friends for years.

Becky Lynch said she and Seth Rollins came in WWE around the same time and she had known Seth Rollins from their WWE NXT days. She said that immediately after the first conversation, they hit it off. She said they both were single at the time and they decided to go on a date. They kept on meeting each other and slowly their relationship got serious.

At the press meet of WWE WrestleMania 37's inauguration ceremony at SoFi Stadium, TMZ Sports caught up with Becky Lynch. When asked when she and Seth Rollins are going to exchange the rings, Becky Lynch said that they will do it soon. She looked in the camera and asked the world to ‘stay tuned’. She added that she is not going to give away all the information at once.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got engaged almost ten months ago. Recently, the former WWE Universal Champion revealed the day he kissed Becky Lynch for the first time. In the WWE 365 documentary, Seth Rollins revealed that he kissed Lynch during the Royal Rumble weekend. He added that he knew Becky Lynch for years. When they started hanging out, the thought of kissing her never came to his mind.

“The first time we kissed was Royal Rumble weekend. That was interesting because I’ve known her for such a long time, never really thought about the other one in that way,” said Seth Rollins.

