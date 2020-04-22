The Rock Teaming Up With HBO To Produce 'Backyard Wrestling' Show: Reports

According to various reports, HBO is currently developing a new show title ‘Tre Cnt’ (Tre Count) with wrestling legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on board as an executive producer along with his business partner Danny Garcia and Issa Rae. As reported by Variety, the show is being written by HBO's Here and Now writer Mohamad El Masri. Reports claim that the show will follow Cassius Jones who is a dock worker at Houston's Third Ward (The Tre) and a struggling pro-wrestler. The series will also show how Jones creates a backyard wrestling empire with the help of his friend.

Fans excited to see The Rock produce a backyard wrestling show

Wrestling fans took to social media to voice their excitement at seeing The Rock team up with HBO to make a show about backyard wrestling. There is considerable buzz around the show since The Rock had earlier produced ‘Fighting With My Family’ which got a good response from fans and critics. Many also think that The Rock could help HBO make an accurate backyard wrestling show as The Rock has decades of experience in wrestling.

This will be the second project where The Rock teams up with HBO to produce a series. Earlier, The Rock and Danny Garcia were executive producers on an HBO series titled 'Ballers'. Dwayne Johnson also starred in the show and the show received rave reviews from NFL fans as well as fans of The Rock. Ballers ran for five seasons on HBO before concluding in 2019. Though the cast of Tre Cnt is yet to be announced, many believe that The Rock could play a major character on the show. Dwayne Johnson is currently producing another wrestling-related show called, 'Young Rock', which is a comedy series about his own life.

My formative years, also known as my “Forrest Gump” years were wildly unbelievable, yet incredibly all true. 🤦🏽‍♂️

Ladies & gents, we bring you our exciting new comedy series, “YOUNG ROCK”. @NBC@SevenBucksProd #FierceBabyProductions pic.twitter.com/1AN8AJ8BnU — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 12, 2020

