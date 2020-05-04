WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch Opens Up On Featuring In Showtime TV Show 'Billions'

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch featured in the premiere of 'Billions' season 5 on Showtime alongside the co-creator of the programme Brian Koppelman and WWE fans have been buzzing with excitement since the ‘Irish Lass kicker’ revealed the news. Becky Lynch newly completed 365 days as the WWE RAW Women’s Champion and she is seemingly in her prime at this stage. With the WWE RAW Championship already around her waist, Becky Lynch bagged another lucrative opportunity as she appeared in the season premiere of ‘Billions’ on Showtime.

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on Billions Showtime

In the latest episode of WWE The Bump, Becky Lynch and Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman appeared to make the massive announcement. Last year, the Billions co-creator donned a Becky Lynch t-shirt while seated on the panel of the show and invited the current WWE RAW Women’s Champion to feature in the premiere episode of Billions season 5. His invitation came to fruition as Becky Lynch confirmed her inception into Billions' season 5 premiere. WWE fans catch the action on Showtime, or the online app via a paid subscription. The show can also be streamed via broadcasting platforms like Google Chromecast and Fire Tv.

Billions' season 5 premiered on May 3, Sunday and ‘The Man’ was a part of the season premiere. Becky Lynch also posted a video from her official Twitter handle where the Irish Lass Kicker went on to praise Brian Koppelman for sporting her t-shirt a year ago. In the caption, Becky Lynch wrote, “Great looking shirt, Brian. Let’s do this!”. Here's a look at the WWE Raw Women's Champion's cameo in Billions.

Image courtesy: WWE.com