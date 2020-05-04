Jeff Hardy Wants To Face First-ever Opponent Brock Lesnar For His Final WWE Fight

Jeff Hardy recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast where he announced that he will be returning to WWE SmackDown this week. He also talked about his long wrestling career and revealed the opponent he wants to face in his last match. Jeff Hardy said he wants Brock Lesnar to be his final opponent because he was the first wrestler Brock Lesnar faced when he made his WWE debut. He said Brock Lesnar defeated him then and he wants Brock Lesnar to defeat him again. At his debut match at Backlash 2002, Brock Lesnar destroyed Jeff Hardy and made a quick work of the Charismatic Enigma.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown results and highlights: Daniel Bryan defeats King Corbin, Otis beats Ziggler

Jeff Hardy praises Brock Lesnar

Jeff Hardy said Brock Lesnar is ‘insanely gifted’ and is an incredible wrestler. Jeff Hardy said Brock Lesnar’s MMA career is inspiring because no one in WWE has done what Brock Lesnar did in the past. He said it would be really incredible to face Brock Lesnar again.

"I was his first match in WWE. I would love to get my a** kicked by him again, maybe. Maybe that could be my last match. I was his first match, he can be my last,” said Jeff Hardy.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown results: Triple H celebrates 25 years in WWE, Bliss and Cross win: WWE News

Jeff Hardy revealed the idea which was rejected for the Backlash 2002 match

Jeff Hardy revealed that before facing Brock Lesnar at Backlash 2002, he had an ‘insane’ idea. He said during the match, he wanted to turn towards Paul Heyman to hit him with a Swanton Bomb, but Brock Lesnar would interrupt his move by spearing him in mid-air. Jeff Hardy said that the idea was rejected because it was too risky and impossible to do. “Then later, oh God, me and Kurt Angle tried that, and it didn’t work out at all. It was tough to pull off.”

Also Read l WWE SmackDown Results: Braun Strowman set to face off against ex-mentor Bray Wyatt: WWE News

Also Read l WWE SmackDown results: Sheamus returns, Braun Strowman defeats Shinsuke Nakamura: WWE News