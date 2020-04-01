Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Reveal Routine While Spending Time Together In Quarantine

After the coronavirus outbreak, WWE started keeping their shows at WWE Performance Centre and cancelled all the live events. This saved a lot of travelling time for the superstars and now they reportedly work for only one or two days a week. Because of this, WWE superstars are spending more time with their families and loved ones.

Recently, long-time couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch talked to Hollywood Life where they revealed how they are spending time while quarantining at home. The couple revealed that they don’t know how long WWE will keep shows at the WWE Performance Center so, they are taking advantage of the situation and watching movies that they were not able to watch before. Seth Rollins added that they sometimes cook dinner for each other and have long conversations.

“No one knows how long this process is going to take. We’re taking advantage of the downtime and cook some dinners, watch movies, and hang out,” Seth Rollins.

It’s business as usual at WWE: Becky Lynch

However, while taking to TV Insider, Becky Lynch said ‘it’s business as usual at WWE’. Becky Lynch said that the WWE superstars are busy doing their work despite the coronavirus outbreak. She jokingly said that all the superstars know how to use a hand sanitizer, so they keep on meeting fans and shake their hands if a fan requests. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Becky Lynch said that she and other superstars meet fans from all over the world and get exposed to many different bacteria. But, they have to think of the best and deliver to the fullest.

“We’re always exposed to so many different bacteria in our lives and so many different countries. You can’t freak out about any of this stuff. You have to continue and hope for the best,” said Becky Lynch.

