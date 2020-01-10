Becky Lynch Slams Haters Who Don’t Like Women Headlining WWE PPVs

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was recently interviewed by The Female Quotient. She talked about female wrestlers creating a balance between men and women in WWE.

During the interview, Becky Lynch talked about WrestleMania and also opened up on women headlining WWE PPVs. When asked about haters who think women wrestlers shouldn’t headline WWE pay-per-views, Becky Lynch said, "A million guys have had terrible main event matches, but if I have a sub-par main event match, the question comes up of whether women should be main eventing."

Becky Lynch on how she used Twitter as a weapon

In the interview, Becky said that wrestlers get maximum 15 minutes with the mic when they are in the WWE ring, which is not enough. One day, while returning to her hotel, Becky Lynch realised that she could communicate through social media.

She added that from that point onwards, she started using Twitter a lot. She used to comment about her matches and opponents. She also used to interact with her fans.

Becky Lynch: The Man’s WWE legacy

Becky Lynch had the guts from the start. However, her previous avatar didn’t attract a lot of fans. However, when she changed her attitude by dubbing herself as "The Man," she became a fan favourite and attracted a lot of fame.

After her arrival on WWE’s main roster in 2016, she became the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion. In 2018’s Survivor Series, Becky Lynch attacked then-champion Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. This helped her grab more eyeballs.

In January 2019, she won the Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to become the first women in WWE’s history to headline WrestleMania. Becky Lynch defeated both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

In doing so, she won the RAW Women's Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship. Lynch is now an overall four-time women's champion in WWE.

