Seth Rollins Reveals The Day He Kissed His Wife Becky Lynch For The First Time

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got engaged almost six months ago. Recently, the former WWE Universal Champion revealed the day he kissed Becky Lynch for the first time. In the WWE 365 documentary, Seth Rollins revealed that he kissed Lynch during the Royal Rumble weekend. He added that he knew Becky Lynch for years. When they started hanging out, the thought of kissing her never came to his mind.

“The first time we kissed was Royal Rumble weekend. That was interesting because I’ve known her for such a long time, never really thought about the other one in that way. So even when we started hanging out as more than just friends, it felt really nice, but was also like, ‘ah, maybe we shouldn’t do this.'”

The time frame of this couldn’t have been any more interesting. A lot can change in year. pic.twitter.com/gEeUcUXKBG — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 13, 2019

Vince McMahon tells Seth Rollins to not use the Stomp

WWE releases the 365 documentary every year and it's based on the WWE superstar featuring on it. Basically, they chart the superstar's journey in the year gone by. This is the second documentary Seth Rollins has been a part of this year as he previously featured on FOX’s The Story Of. In the documentary, Seth Rollins talked about many things including WWE Chairman Vince McMahon telling him to stop using his finisher move — The Stomp.

Former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins revealed that he stopped using The Stomp as his finisher because Vince McMahon found it vicious. The Stomp was loved by fans and many WWE producers including Tyson Kidd approved of using that move. But when Seth Rollins became the Universal Champion, Vince McMahon told him to stop using it. McMahon said that it was because he never wanted his champion to use a “vicious” move.

However, Seth Rollins wanted his special move back. He looked for every opportunity to meet McMahon and talk to him about the same. He added that when he found McMahon in a good mood one day, he talked to him. Vince McMahon told him to bring The Stomp back.

