WWE: Becky Lynch Thanks Fans In Latest Instagram Post While Holidaying In Ireland

2019 was surely the year of 'The Man'. She started the year by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to become the first woman in WWE’s history to headline WrestleMania. Becky Lynch defeated both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. In doing so, she won the RAW Women's Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship as well. Lynch is now an overall 4-time women's champion in WWE. Earlier at WWE Backstage, Becky Lynch was crowned as the WWE Female Superstar of the Year.

These days, 'The Man' is spending some time with her family in Ireland. Recently, she took to social media for thanking all her fans for supporting her. The RAW Women’s Champion revealed that she is really thankful for the love and whatever happens in the coming year, she will never forget the support she got.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch challenged Asuka

In the recent episode of WWE RAW, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch came to the ring and challenged Asuka for a match. Lynch said that she is going to do anything to fight 'The Empress of Tomorrow' as Asuka is the only person 'The Man' has not defeated. Talking about her loss to Asuka, Lynch said that 'the debt will be paid'. WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion Asuka came in the ring with Kairi Sane and taunted Lynch for her loss. Asuka then said that she wants two belts in her waist and accepted Lynch’s challenge. It is yet to be revealed where and when the match between the two will happen. But, fans believe that the two can fight in the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

