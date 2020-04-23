Big Show Believes Drew McIntyre Is On His Way To Becoming ‘the Best WWE Champion Ever’

The Big Show recently labelled himself the biggest fan of Drew McIntyre and said the WWE Champion has everything to be the leader of WWE RAW. While talking to Digitalspy, Big Show said he has been seeing Drew McIntyre for years, "McIntyre has the size, he has the look, he has the athletic ability, but years ago he didn't quite put it together." Big Show said that he was happy to see Drew McIntyre put everything against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. 'The Giant' said he saw the determination in McIntyre when he was fighting Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

Big Show reveals why he challenged Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 36

While talking about his fight with Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 36, Big Show revealed that he wanted to see how much the WWE Championship meant to McIntyre, which is why he decided to go in and challenge McIntyre for a match. Big Show started the match strongly as he slapped the champion until he had to fight. Big Show kept the pressure on the new champion and even went on to deliver a chokeslam. Drew McIntyre soon recovered and hit The Giant with a Claymore to win and retain his title.

Big Show revealed that it was his goal to show the world that Drew McIntyre has everything to represent WWE and be the WWE Champion. The Giant said that after the WrestleMania match, he was smiling. He said he was happy and proud of Drew McIntyre. Big Show ended his answer saying that McIntyre is on his way to being one of the best WWE Champions in history.

"I am very proud of Drew and I think he's definitely on his way to [being] one of the best champions ever," said The Big Show.

