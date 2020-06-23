Big Show Confronts Randy Orton And Ric Flair After Edge Vows To Return In Epic Promo

A couple of days ago, WWE reported that Edge underwent surgery for his torn triceps he suffered while fighting Randy Orton at WWE BackLash. Last week, Edge's friend Christian confronted Randy Orton and slammed him for his mistakes. However, by the end of the night, he too was taken to the hospital after Randy Orton severely injured him during their unsanctioned match. This week, Edge delivered an epic promo where he vowed to return and take his revenge.

Apart from Edge, The Big Show also confronted Randy Orton and vowed to punish Randy Orton for his mistakes. According to various reports, Randy Orton could face The Big Show in the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV. Some speculate that The Viper will defeat The Giant at Extreme Rules, but would get attacked by the Rated R Superstar after the match. This will lead to the third and final match between Edge and Randy Orton, which could take place at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

WWE RAW Results: Edge promises to return as the “Rated R Superstar”

In a pre-recorded promo, Edge updated fans on his future in the business. He claimed that Randy Orton’s actions awakened “The Rated R Superstar”. Edge revealed that he’ll return soon and make Randy Orton wish that he wouldn’t have attacked Christian on WWE RAW. “You’ve woken up The Rated R Superstar,” said the Hall of Famer. Charly Caruso interviewed Orton after Edge’s statement. “Edge and Christian will live long, happy, healthy lives, “as long as they do it far, far, far away from me,” replied Randy Orton.

More than just grit...the ANGER, the FIRE and the PASSION is on full display from @EdgeRatedR!



Watch out, @RandyOrton!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pRim299NTt — WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

WWE RAW Results: Big Show interrupted Randy Orton and Ric Flair's "Greatest Wrestler Ever" ceremony

“Nature Boy” Ric Flair made his way to the ring and called Randy Orton 'the best performer ever'. In reply, Randy Orton claimed that it was nostalgic to stand in the ring with Flair, just as it was nostalgic what the two did to Christian last week. The Big Show appeared in the ring and interrupted Randy Orton’s promo. He walked to the ring, yelling that he has heard enough.

Big Show said The Viper would pay for what he did to his friends. Big Show vowed to break every bone in Orton’s body before The Legend Killer interrupted him. Randy Orton stated that he’s not afraid of The Giant and claimed that Big Show would suffer the same fate as Edge and Christian if he comes after him.

