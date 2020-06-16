WWE RAW Results/highlights: Randy Orton Defeats Christian; Dominick Attacks Seth Rollins

Quick links:
On this week’s WWE RAW, fans saw Randy Orton and Christian face each other in an unsanctioned match. Dominick Mysterio also appeared as he attacked Seth Rollins, the man who injured his father Rey Mysterio. After losing to Drew McIntyre at WWE Backlash, Bobby Lashley also appeared in the ring as he asked Lana for a divorce. Apart from that, WWE RAW also featured some incredible matches and segments like Asuka vs Nia Jax and Drew McIntyre & R-Truth vs Bobby Lashley & MVP.
Randy Orton kicked off the show by celebrating his win over Edge at Backlash. As he continued talking trash about the Hall of Famer, Christian came in and said ‘Edge will not quit’. Orton taunted Christian by saying he was jealous of Edge and just wants one more match for himself. Orton then challenged Christian for an unsanctioned match, which Christian accepted.
Before the unsanctioned match could start, Ric Flair came in to make one last plea to Christian, but Christian didn’t listen and asked the referee to start the match. As soon as the bell rang, Flair hit Christian with a low blow and walked away. Orton immediately kicked Christian on the head but looked shocked by his actions. He carefully rolled Christian over so he could cover him for the pin.
Bobby Lashley and MVP appeared on the ring and talked about how Lana’s interruption during the championship match at Backlash distracted the All-Mighty which led to Drew McIntyre retaining his title. Lana entered the ring and said Lashley was stupid for banning her from ringside in the first place. As Lana and MVP argued about the incident, Lashley asked them to stop and said ‘he wants a divorce’ before leaving the ring.
Seth Rollins entered the ring to talk about Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick. The Master of the 619 appeared on the big screen and warned Rollins not to hurt his son. Rollins said if Dominik wants to be part of the problem, he will be sacrificed. Rey Mysterio vowed to make Rollins pay heavily if he touches his son. As Rollins spoke to Rey, Dominik attacked him from behind. Dominick threw him into the steel steps before running out of the ring.
