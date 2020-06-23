WWE RAW Results And Highlights: Big Show Confronts Orton; Rey Mysterio Attacks Rollins

On this week’s WWE RAW, fans saw the return of Rey Mysterio as he attacked Seth Rollins and team with the help of his son Dominik Mysterio and his friends Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black. The night also saw The Big Show interrupt Randy Orton and Ric Flair's "Greatest Wrestler Ever" ceremony after Edge delivered a promo where he vowed to punish Randy Orton in the future. Apart from these headliners, several major WWE RAW superstars like Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler and others also made an appearance on Monday night.

WWE RAW Results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE RAW Results: Big Show interrupts Randy Orton and Ric Flair's "Greatest Wrestler Ever" ceremony

Before the "Greatest Wrestler Ever" ceremony started, Edge appeared on the screen and revealed that he’s going to return soon. He claimed that “the old Edge is back” and vowed to punish Randy Orton in the future. “Edge and Christian will live long, happy, healthy lives as long as they do it far, far, far away from me,” said Randy Orton in reply.

“Nature Boy” Ric Flair then made his way to the ring and hailed Randy Orton as ‘the Greatest Wrestler Ever’. Randy Orton thanked the Hall of Famer and said that he’s deriving pleasure out of being 'The Legend Killer' again. Big Show interrupted the ceremony and vowed to take revenge for Edge and Christian. Randy Orton stated that he’s not afraid of The Giant and claimed that Big Show would suffer the same fate as Edge and Christian if he comes after him.

WWE RAW Results: Rey and Dominik Mysterio confront Seth Rollins

Rey Mysterio returned to WWE RAW and revealed that his son Dominik attacked Seth Rollins last week because he was angry at Rollins. Rey Mysterio then turned to Dominik and said that he will deal with Seth Rollins on his own. Rollins arrived on the scene with Murphy and Austin Theory and started walking towards the father-son duo. As it looked like they would punish the two luchadors, Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black appeared and attacked the heels. The show ended with Carrillo, Black and Rey Mysterio fighting off Seth Rollins and his team.

WWE RAW Results: All matches/segments that happened this week

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler announced for WWE Extreme Rules

Nia Jax starts a feud with Charlotte Flair

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) defeat The Viking Raiders via pinfall

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Asuka (c) defeats Charlotte Flair via submission

Edge addresses Randy Orton's attack on Christian

WWE 24/7 Championship: Akira Tozawa defeats R-Truth (c) via pinfall

Natalya defeats Liv Morgan via submission

Big Show interrupts Randy Orton and Ric Flair's "Greatest Wrestler Ever" ceremony

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) defeat The IIconics via submission

Apollo Crews defeats Shelton Benjamin

Rey and Dominik Mysterio confront Seth Rollins

