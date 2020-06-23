WWE RAW Results And Highlights: Big Show Confronts Orton; Rey Mysterio Attacks Rollins

Quick links:
On this week’s WWE RAW, fans saw the return of Rey Mysterio as he attacked Seth Rollins and team with the help of his son Dominik Mysterio and his friends Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black. The night also saw The Big Show interrupt Randy Orton and Ric Flair's "Greatest Wrestler Ever" ceremony after Edge delivered a promo where he vowed to punish Randy Orton in the future. Apart from these headliners, several major WWE RAW superstars like Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler and others also made an appearance on Monday night.
Also Read l WWE RAW highlights, WWE RAW Results: Orton defeats Christian; Dominik attacks Seth Rollins: WWE News
Before the "Greatest Wrestler Ever" ceremony started, Edge appeared on the screen and revealed that he’s going to return soon. He claimed that “the old Edge is back” and vowed to punish Randy Orton in the future. “Edge and Christian will live long, happy, healthy lives as long as they do it far, far, far away from me,” said Randy Orton in reply.
“Nature Boy” Ric Flair then made his way to the ring and hailed Randy Orton as ‘the Greatest Wrestler Ever’. Randy Orton thanked the Hall of Famer and said that he’s deriving pleasure out of being 'The Legend Killer' again. Big Show interrupted the ceremony and vowed to take revenge for Edge and Christian. Randy Orton stated that he’s not afraid of The Giant and claimed that Big Show would suffer the same fate as Edge and Christian if he comes after him.
"What happens next is on you."— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020
It seems @RandyOrton has a new target, and it's a BIG one.#WWERaw @WWETheBigShow pic.twitter.com/fAAgESJ2na
Also Read l WWE RAW highlights, WWE RAW Results: Orton vows to defeat Edge at Backlash, Rollins talks to Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio returned to WWE RAW and revealed that his son Dominik attacked Seth Rollins last week because he was angry at Rollins. Rey Mysterio then turned to Dominik and said that he will deal with Seth Rollins on his own. Rollins arrived on the scene with Murphy and Austin Theory and started walking towards the father-son duo. As it looked like they would punish the two luchadors, Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black appeared and attacked the heels. The show ended with Carrillo, Black and Rey Mysterio fighting off Seth Rollins and his team.
Just a day removed from #FathersDay, this is a moment.#WWERaw @reymysterio @35_Dominik pic.twitter.com/rmTWcenSRG— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020
Also Read l WWE RAW highlights, WWE RAW Results: Mysterio gives health update; Orton slams Edge: WWE News
Also Read l WWE RAW highlights, WWE RAW results: Drew McIntyre and Lashley brawl in the ring, Jax def Flair and Natalya